Betara Congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume On Appointment

One of the speakership aspirants of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly and Chairman House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu has congratulated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as the new Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Betara in his congratulatory message signed by him described the speaker as a true democrat whose service to humanity will continue to foster a good working relationship with the executive and the legislature.

While felicitating with the speaker, he prayed to Allah to continue to grant him wisdom and protection to contribute his quota to the development of the country.

He said: “My earnest desire is to work with the Chief of Staff, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to bring about the desired renewed hope Nigerians clamour for.

“I am indeed glad that my President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR as a Democrat will also work with the Legislature to provide dividends of democracy to the populace.

“For me, the choice of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will work in harmony with the Legislature and the country at large irrespective of tribe and religion to bring about the dividends of democracy the people yearn for.

In a related development, the speakership aspirant also congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF) and immediate past minister of special duties, Senator George Akume describing him as a reliable fellow compatriot who will serve his fathers land in honesty.

Betara also felicitated with the former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hadejia on his appointment as the Deputy Chief of Staff to Mr. President.

He prayed for Almighty Allah’s divine wisdom, protection, and good health to lead Nigeria.