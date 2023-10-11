BET Hip-Hop Awards: Burna Boy Loses All Seven Nominations

Nigerian Grammy-award winning singer, Burna Boy has lost all the seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards which was held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center last Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

It would be recalled that Burna Boy was nominated in the following categories: ‘Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip-Hop Video’, ‘Best Collaboration’, ‘Best Live Performer’, ‘Lyricist of the Year’, and ‘Hustler of the Year’.

However, he lost the Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Best Live Performer of the Year categories to Kendrick Lamar who emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home four prizes.

READ ALSO:

Lamar also won “Hip-Hop artiste of the Year”, “Lyricist of the Year”, “Best Live Performer”, and “Video Director of the Year”

Burna Boy also lost Hustler of the Year to 50Cent and Best Collaboration of the Year for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ feat, 21 Savage to Lil Durk and J. Cole’s ‘All My Life.’

His other losses include Best Hip Hop Video for ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ feat, 21 Savage to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’, and Song of the Year to the same song.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian prodigy, Black Sherif won the Best International Flow category defeating South Africa’s late AKA and K.O, France’s Gazo and Ninho, UK’s J Hus, Central Cee and others.

SEE FULL LIST OF WINNER

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla

Coi, Coi Leray

God Did, DJ Khaled

WINNER: Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

Jackman, Jack Harlow

Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Video

WINNER: “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration

WINNER: “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B