Best UK Universities With Scholarships For Nigerians – StudyAbroadly

The idea of studying in the UK is appealing to many Nigerian students, but the financial commitment can feel overwhelming without the right support. Scholarships often make the difference between postponing study plans and moving forward, covering part or sometimes most of the expenses involved in international education.

Beyond reducing tuition costs, scholarship opportunities can ease the burden of accommodation and living expenses, allowing students to settle into academic life without constant financial pressure.

Access to scholarship-friendly universities also opens doors for talented Nigerian students who have the ability to succeed academically but need financial assistance to make the move possible.

The universities listed below not only welcome Nigerian students but also provide financial support that can significantly reduce the cost of studying abroad. Here is what you need to know about each one.

1. Birmingham City University

Birmingham City University (BCU) is a creative and professional institution located in the heart of England’s second largest city. BCU offers the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship, which provides fee reductions for eligible international students, including those from Nigeria.

Its courses span business, law, health, engineering, and the arts. BCU is a good choice for students who want big-city living alongside career-focused education.

2. University of Gloucestershire

The University of Gloucestershire is based across campuses in Cheltenham and Gloucester and is known for its sustainability-focused programmes and supportive learning environment. It offers international scholarships worth up to £2,000 for new students. Nigerian applicants will find a welcoming campus culture and a range of courses in business, computing, sport, and education.

3. University of Worcester

The University of Worcester is a student-centred institution with a reputation in health sciences, education, and sport. It offers the International Student Scholarship, which provides partial tuition fee reductions for qualifying overseas students. Worcester is an affordable city to live in, making the overall cost of study more manageable for Nigerian students on a budget.

4. University of Derby

The University of Derby offers a broad range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across business, engineering, psychology, and law. Its International Excellence Scholarship awards fee discounts to high-achieving international students. Derby also has a student support infrastructure, including dedicated services for international arrivals transitioning to life in the UK.

5. Ulster University

Ulster University has three distinct campuses across Northern Ireland and is one of the most internationally recognised institutions in the region. It offers the Vice-Chancellor’s International Scholarship as well as faculty-specific awards for outstanding students. Northern Ireland has a lower cost of living compared to England, which makes Ulster an attractive and financially practical option for Nigerians.

6. University of Aberdeen

The University of Aberdeen is one of Scotland’s oldest and most respected universities, with a focus on research and academic excellence. It offers the Global Talent Scholarship, which provides funding for international students who demonstrate academic merit. Aberdeen’s programmes in oil and gas engineering, law, and medicine are particularly popular among Nigerian students.

7. University of East London

The University of East London (UEL) is located in one of the most dynamic and diverse boroughs of the capital. UEL offers international scholarships to help reduce tuition costs for overseas students. Its London location provides unmatched access to internships, industry networks, and employment opportunities. Courses in psychology, architecture, business, and computing are among its best offerings.

8. University of the West of Scotland

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) has campuses in Paisley, Ayr, Lanark, and London. It offers the International Scholarship Programme to support students from countries including Nigeria. UWS is known for its computing, engineering, and business programmes. Scotland’s post-study work provisions also make it a strategically smart destination for Nigerian graduates planning to build a career in the UK.

9. University of East Anglia

The University of East Anglia (UEA) is a well-regarded research university based in Norwich. It offers the International Development Scholarship and the UEA Excellence Scholarship for high-achieving international students. UEA has a strong reputation in environmental sciences, law, medicine, and creative writing. The campus is self-contained and considered one of the most welcoming for international students in the UK.

10. Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) is a modern university in Scotland’s largest city with a mission centred on social innovation and public good. It offers international merit scholarships for students from eligible countries, including Nigeria. GCU is particularly well known for its nursing, business, and fashion programmes. Glasgow itself is one of the most affordable major cities in the UK for international students.

11. University of Buckingham

The University of Buckingham offers several financial awards for Nigerian students. High-achieving applicants can receive the International Scholarship, which provides £2,500 per year off tuition fees. Postgraduate students often qualify for a £2,000 discount based on their final degree classification. These awards are applied automatically during the application process.

General Scholarship Eligibility Requirements for Nigerians

While requirements aren’t the same across institutions, most UK university scholarships for Nigerians share a common set of criteria that applicants should be aware of before applying.

Academic merit is the primary factor considered in most scholarship decisions. For undergraduate scholarships, universities look at A-Level grades, JUPEB results, or foundation programme performance. For postgraduate scholarships, a minimum of a Second Class Upper (2:1) degree is often required, though some awards consider 2:2 graduates as well.

Most scholarships are open only to students who have already received a conditional or unconditional offer from the university. This means you must apply for admission first before your scholarship application can be considered. Some universities apply the scholarship automatically based on your academic profile, while others require a separate application form.

English language proficiency is also a standard requirement. Most institutions expect an IELTS score of at least 6.0 or 6.5 overall, with no individual band falling below 5.5 or 6.0, depending on the programme. Meeting the language requirement is essential before any scholarship can be awarded.

Financial need may also be considered as part of the selection process for certain awards, though merit-based scholarships are far more common across the universities listed above. Deadlines don’t always match up across universities and intakes, so early application is strongly advised to avoid missing out.

Access to scholarships can turn the dream of studying in the UK into an achievable plan for Nigerian students who need financial support.

With the right information and early preparation, many students can find funding opportunities that reduce costs and make university education abroad more manageable. Scholarship opportunities not only support academic progress but also provide a path to international exposure and better career prospects.