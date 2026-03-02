Best Thing To Do At 28 Is To Get Married – Pastor Kingsley

The Lead Pastor of David’s Christian Centre (DCC) and relationship coach, Kingsley Okonkwo, has said that the best thing for a man is to get married at 28.

The 50-year-old singer shared this bold message to single men about marriage and finances in a recent teaching on social media.

He explained that responsibility forces growth, stressing that a single man can survive comfortably on the bare minimum, but a married man does not have that option.

Okonkwo added that marriage compels men to level up because they have families depending on them. He further stressed that marriage is not primarily about money, insisting that there are three key things a young man needs to get married, and money is not one of them.

He also referenced biblical principles, stating that certain life milestones are meant for one’s youth, not at 40.

“If you’re a single man above 28, of course, this is not casting iron, but generally speaking, one of the best things you can do for yourself is to marry.

“Many single men think it’s because I don’t have money that I’m not married. No, it’s because you are not married, you don’t have money. Statistically, married people make more money than single people.

“As a single man, you don’t have to make more money. But a married person, whether you like it or not, has to make more money.

“And the way life works, once you set your mind that you have to doing something, the circumstances and resources you need to do it come,” he added.