Best Nigerian Drinks To Enjoy When Playing Online Casino Games

Many things build up to having a good time when playing casino games online. The game you choose, the casino platform you select, the bonuses available, and even your choice of drink. For bettors who fancy a glass of drink while gambling online, Nigeria boasts some of the best drinks to have in your hands when wagering online.

This article will discuss some of those drinks and the best way to have them. Having any of these drinks will take the experience to the next level.

Palmwine

Palmwine is a sweet-tasting local Nigerian drink. It’s popular in the southern parts of the country and is produced from the sap of the palm tree. The palm wine tapper makes a cut in the palm tree and places a gourd over the cut to collect the sap.

The sap is palm wine, a mildly intoxicating Nigerian beverage. Fresh palm wine is non-alcoholic and only becomes intoxicating when it has undergone fermentation, which can take a few hours to a few days. Palm wine will make a calming companion for online casino players regardless of its fermentation stage. And this is because the brewed local drink works with every mood.

Chapman Cocktail

This beverage is the life of the party at Nigerian get-togethers for a reason. It’s a cocktail of several Nigerian beverages, including Coca-Cola, Fanta, blackcurrant, and many other soft drinks & fruits. It’s refreshing — it has a burst of flavour that could make any player ease into the excitement of online casino games. The presence of fruits in this mix also adds to its flavour and enjoyment.

Kunnu Aya (Tigernut Milk)

If you have tasted and loved the Spanish Horchata drink, you’ll love Nigeria’s Kunnu Aya (Tigernut drink). It’s made from tiger nut seeds, dates, coconuts, and ginger. These ingredients are blended, and the milk is sieved out. The sieved milk has a creamy, slightly nutty taste that melts in your mouth.

You can add ice or refrigerate the drink depending on how you like it. Unlike palm wine, Kunnu Aya is easily made at home. You can substitute fresh tiger nut seeds with dried ones and soak them overnight with the date before blending. You can also add or exclude the date, depending on your taste preference.

Zobo (Hibiscus Tea)

This popular Nigerian drink is made from dried Roselle plant flowers, also known as (Hibiscus sabdariffa). The drink is known for its deep, tangy-flavoured red colour. The drink is mainly enhanced with flavours like ginger, pineapple, lemon, or mint. You can sweeten it with sugar or honey, and it can be taken cold or hot.

Besides its delicious taste, Nigerians love Zobo for its health benefits. It contains antioxidants and vitamin C, supporting the immune system to lower blood pressure and improve digestive health. Apparently, Zobo is a refreshing choice of drink for your game time going by its health benefits.

Ogogoro (Nigerian Vodka)

If you like to hold a glass of alcohol during an intense game of slot or roulette, this is for you. Ogogoro is a locally brewed Nigerian drink from ripe plantain or fermented Raphia palm tree juice. The beverage has a unique flavour that many have described as crisp and sweet.

However, drinkers are often advised not to take it excessively, as it has a high alcohol level. Due to its crispiness, Nigerians sometimes call it Kai-kai, shepke, push-me-i-push-you, and many other nicknames. If you’re in Nigeria and you need an equivalent of Vodka, ogogoro is your best bet.

Tsamiya (Tamarind Juice)

Tsamiya is an all-time favourite among Northern Nigerians. This versatile drink is made from tamarind pods. It has a slightly sweet and sour flavour, which you can enhance by adding ginger, vanilla, or nutmeg.

The key to enjoying this drink is to find a balance between the sweet and sour taste. Add a sweetener bit by bit until you reach the perfect balance between the sour and the sweet taste. You can enjoy this drink with a plate of fried plantain or the richly-spiced Nigerian suya.

Final Thoughts

Nigerian drinks are a great choice for players when playing casino games online. Their rich, flavoured taste erupts in your mouth to complement the thrill of gambling. Just as a cup of coffee saves the day, a glass of these Nigerian drinks gets you in the mood for real money online gambling.