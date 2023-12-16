Best Moment Of My Career Was Match Against England at 2002 World Cup –Benedict Akwuegbu

Former international, Benedict Akwuegbu, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said the Super Eagles must start winning games to regain the support of the fans. Excerpts:

What would you say about Victor Osimhen winning the African Footballer of the Year award?

Osimhen winning the award is fan- tastic. I am so happy that finally a Nigerian won the award. Personally I think Amuneke did a fantastic job on him and without him, probably we might not have heard about Osimhen, so he should take some of the credits.

Personally, what are your expectations from the Super Eagles going to AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire?

I expect Nigeria to be at least in the final because we have excellent players in the team. When you have the likes of Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho. Taiwo Awoniyi and others like Boniface who has been performing so well in the German league, for me we have a fantastic team to win the title. Having said that, we need to make our defense better than we have at the moment, it needs to be better. I am optimistic that if things go according to plans, I think we are going to do well at the AFCON.

Do you think we have what it takes to win our fourth title? The Super Eagles have not been do- ing very well in recent games and we need to tell ourselves the truth. The last two games were not what we expected, but in football something can change at the last moment. Let’s see what will happen as the team prepares for the AFCON. What is your view on the limited number of home-based players in the team?

To be honest with you, we need to have the home-based players in the Super Eagles because it will also motivate the players back home in Nigeria and make them give their best in the league because they will know that they have something to fight for. Not allowing them to be part of the national team will make them feel not appreciated and this is not good for any player. They will feel that even if you played better than the best player in the world, they will still not look your way all because you are playing from home.

We have some good home-based players that can fit into the Super Eagles especially the area we are lacking. Talking about the attack, we are very good there, but we need to fortify our defense and also, we need a player that can hold and distribute the ball very well, someone that can change the direction of the ball. Like I said, we have players that deserve to be in the team from the local league and I hope very soon, they will get the opportunity.

Do you think we can make it to the World Cup after two draws in our last qualifiers?

For the World Cup, we still have chances to qualify if we start winning our games from now, we must do all we can to win the next game because for me it is still open.

As a former international, what do you think we should do to get back the full support of the fans?

We need to start playing well and start winning games, so when we start doing that, I am sure the fans will start to gain confidence in the team and gradually, they will begin to give their full support.

How can you compare your days with the current Super Eagles?

Those days, we play with passion, all players invited always merited their invitation and we don’t always play because of the money coming to us, it is all about the pride wearing the national colours and to make our country and ourselves proud. We cherish the national team, everybody want to be part of the national team and when you are lucky to be invited, you will want to give it your all to show why they invited you.

Things are changing now, life before and now are not the same thing. Look at the family in the past, community and so on, you see people looking out for each other, but now it’s all about material things, everybody new selfish, they don’t think about tomorrow, they don’t think about the generation coming, it’s all about themselves. The same thing applies to football.

What’s your take about the league?

Our league has really improved, you can see people winning away from home and I can tell you it is not like before. Hopefully we can get there very soon.

Can you tell us the club you enjoyed playing for during your active days?

The club I enjoyed playing for is Grazer AK in Austria. I was happy and that was why I played most of my career with them. I scored so many goals, won so many titles, I really enjoyed myself there. We played in the Champions League, played in the Europa Cup, I scored as lot of goals. I cannot forget the match against Monaco of France where I scored two goals and till today, I still have a good memory about the club.

Can you describe to us the best moment of your career?

It was fantastic playing at the World Cup, at least I fulfilled a dream of playing at the Mundial. I thank God because it is not every good player that played at the World Cup, I was privileged to be there, playing against England was a memory I can never forget. Playing against David Beckham, Michael Owen and the likes in that stadium, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell and the rest of them, it’s a moment I will cherish forever.

If you have not been a footballer, what do you think you would have done?

If I have not been a footballer, I would have been a businessman which I am at the moment, I love business so much and I am currently into business.