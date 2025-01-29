Best Minister Award: Rep Betara Hails Wike

Share

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Aliyu Betara has eulogised the leadership virtues and dedication of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to the infrastructural development of the nation’s capital city.

Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State said this in a congratulatory message to Wike who was conferred with the award of Best Minister of the Year by THISDAY/Arise TV.”

He said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives Committee on FCT, I wish to extend my warmest congratulations to the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency Bar Nyesom Wike (CON, GSSRS), on your well-deserved recognition as the Minister of the Year by THISDAY/Arise TV.

“This prestigious honour is a testament to your visionary leadership, tireless dedication, and exceptional contributions to the infrastructural transformation of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Your unwavering commitment to service and your determination to improve the lives of residents and visitors alike to the FACT has been nothing short of exemplary.

“Through your bold initiatives and strategic policies, you have not only enhanced the aesthetics and functionality of Abuja but have also reaffirmed the FCT’s position as a beacon of progress and modernity in Nigeria.”

Betara said the recognition was a reflection of the positive impact of the Minister’s and the admiration he has earned across various sectors.

“I celebrate this outstanding achievement with you and express my gratitude for your leadership and passion for development.

“May this milestone serve as an inspiration for even greater accomplishments as you continue to serve with integrity and purpose. Once again, congratulations on this remarkable feat. I wish you continued success in your endeavours,” he noted.

He described Bar Wike as a great leader whose vision to transform the FCT was yielding the desired result.

