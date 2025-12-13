Table-topping Arsenal welcome rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night in a clash that pits the Premier League’s inform frontrunners against a side spiralling toward unwanted history.

The Gunners enter the fixture fresh off a comfortable 3–0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge, a perfect midweek response to the heartbreak they endured last weekend. Wolves, meanwhile, suffered a bruising 4–1 home defeat to Manchester United, deepening the gloom around Molineux.

Arsenal’s title charge hit its first major bump in months when ex-Gunner Unai Emery masterminded Aston Villa’s dramatic late win against the league leaders. Emiliano Buendia’s injury-time curler—after a chaotic scramble in Arsenal’s area—ended an 18-game unbeaten run across all competitions, leaving Mikel Arteta’s squad deflated and furious.

The setback has closed the gap at the summit, with both Manchester City and Villa now breathing down Arsenal’s neck. Should results go against them this weekend, Arsenal could slip as low as third, though suggestions of a looming collapse have been robustly dismissed. Still, defensive frailties have begun to creep in.

Without the injured centre-back duo Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, Arsenal have leaked six goals in their last five league games, compared to just three in their first ten outings. Yet midweek brought reas- surance.

The Gunners’ backline delivered a composed performance in their 3–0 win over Club Brugge, and their form at the Emirates remains formidable: four straight Premier League home wins, and unbeaten on home soil this season. Losing that record to this Wolves side, however, would be nothing short of astonishing.

Rob Edwards’s Wolverhampton Wanderers are enduring one of the worst Premier League seasons on record. With just two points from 15 matches—an average of 0.13 points per game—Wolves are on course to finish the season with a meagre five points, far below Derby County’s infamous tally of 11 in 2007–08.

Their latest defeat, a ninth straight league loss, came in familiar fashion. After briefly drawing level through Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Wolves were swamped by a resurgent Manchester United, leaving them 13 points adrift of safety and deepening fury among supporters.

Protests against the club’s ownership saw many fans arrive late to the match, a sign of widening discontent. Arsenal return home eager to restore their authority after a rare setback, while Wolves travel to the capital clinging to memories of giant-killings past.

Yet with the hosts firing and the visitors floundering, this matchup looks destined to follow the script. Anything other than an Arsenal victory would rank among the Premier League’s greatest shocks—something even Wolves fans may struggle to imagine