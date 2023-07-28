Best Med Lab Science Graduate: ‘I Spent One Year In Japan, Learning, Associating With People’

Miss Blessing Njideka Igwe from the Ezza clan in Ebonyi State is a one-time beneficiary of the Hokkaido University’s short-term exchange programme in Japan where she spent one year learning and associating with people from different races.

She is the best graduating student of Medical Laboratory Science 2021 class of Ebonyi State University (EBSU). She wanted to be a medical doctor just like any typical young African girl. The excitement, prestige, and honour that come with being called a ‘doctor’ were the major motivating factors for her but in- stead she ended up as a laboratory scientist.

Changing dream

After trying twice to enrol in a medical school to no avail, Blessing decided to settle for medical laboratory science and studied the course for seven years. She graduated with flying colours, emerging the overall best of her set in EBSU. Blessing was among the 99 new graduates of Medical Laboratory Science of EBSU who were recently inducted into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) by the Registrar of the Association, Dr. Tosan Erhabor.

The event, which took place at the College of Agricultural Science (CAS) campus of the university, was the 15th Batch Induction Ceremony of Medical Laboratory Scientists of the university. Blessing won prizes in three courses of the Medical Laboratory Science Department, including Best Chemical Pathology, during the event which attracted people from all walks of life. She was given cash prizes in those courses and for being the overall best among the 2021 set of Medical Laboratory Science graduates of the Ebonyi State University.

Unlimited joy

She was full of joy during the induction ceremony and she told guests, friends and well-wishers in her valedictory speech that her be- ing a medical laboratory scientist was an act of God. Her words: “I am thrilled with excitement today because I am not only graduating, but also entrusted with the huge honour of representing the incredible and wonderful class of 2021. It is a dream come through.

“Some years ago, I wanted to be a medical doctor just like a typical young African girl, the excitement, prestige, and honour that comes with being called doctor was the major motivating factor for me then. I tried twice to get into medical school, but obviously, fate was not on my side. In fact, being in the Department of Medical Laboratory Science was orchestrated by God. I got admitted for Biotechnology and later changed to Medical Laboratory Sciences.

“It cost more financially and took more time, however, I am a Scientist today and I would love to reintroduce myself: ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Igwe Blessing Njideka, the Best Graduating Student of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science 2021 Set’. “I’m also a onetime beneficiary of Hokkaido University’s short-term exchange programme, in which I spent one year in Japan, learning and associating with people of different races.

I also had to enjoy eating spaghetti made with sugar. It was a great experience, and I would not have it any other way. I return all the glory and honour to God because this is Him working for me.”

Challenges

Speaking further she said: “I encountered so many challenges – I failed a lot of courses; the COVID-19 pandemic came and a lot more. “But you know what, we never al- lowed those challenges to define us or deter us from achieving our goals; rather, they made us more focused, strong, and determined. The Class of 2021 made it; we are the champions, and congratulations to us. I am convinced that the world will marvel at the astonishing things we will do in academics and politics.

“An African adage states that children are nurtured by a community, not by their parents alone. I want to specially thank this great citadel of learning, Ebonyi State University, for availing us of this platform to acquire this invaluable asset called education. My appreciation also goes to, The Dean FHST (Prof. Okongwu), the HOD Department MLS (Dr. Ukwah Boniface), my impeccable supervisor, Dr Uzor Simon Ogbonnaya, the academic and non-academic staff, I say thank you all for nurturing us.

A big thank you goes to every parent here. “We celebrate today because you paid the price and sacrificed a lot for us. My last appreciation goes to my family, especially my mum (Mrs. Igwe Eucheria) and my elder brother (Mr. Igwe Emeka James), who made sure; I lacked nothing while in school. I hope I finally got to make you proud. “And lastly, my younger colleagues, I want you to know that your dreams are valid and everything is possible. Dream big, think big, and the sky will be your starting point.

However, know that it is okay to fail, and it should not make you feel less of yourself because every experience, either good or bad, is a priceless collector’s item (word of Isaac Marion). Those experiences are tangible growth paths towards your present and future success. So keep fighting until you win or you achieve your dreams.”

Beauty with brain

One of Blessing’s friends, Ogochukwu Ali, described her as beautiful with brains. Ogochukwu said she first got to know Blessing when she got admission in the Biotechnology Department of EBSU and she got her admission in Microbiology Department of the same institution. She noted that fate brought them closer when they successfully changed from the Faculty of Physical Sciences to Health Sciences (Medical Laboratory Science).

Blessing became not only a friend but a motivation to her and her mates that knew Blessing’s academic excellence. Ogochukwu said: “She (Blessing) gained admission into the Biotechnology Department while I was in Microbiology. Our paths crossed back then in 2014 as I picked her library card from a corner. I was amazed upon noticing your 5.0 CGPA. I was finally able to reach out to return her library card.

“Fate brought us closer as we both successfully changed course from the faculty of Physical Sciences to Health Science (Medical Laboratory Science). She became not only a friend but a motivation to me and others that knew about your academic excellence. “I am delighted to celebrate the latest Best Graduating Student of Medical Laboratory Science, congratulations! “It was due to her academic proficiency that she was given a one year scholarship to Japan and was not inducted with us.

“I am super excited to celebrate this amazing genius as she officially got inducted into the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria.” Blessing’s secondary school mate, Egbe Collins said the girl has been a brilliant girl from her secondary school days “Igwe Blessing was my secondary school mate. Her intellectual quotients made her the overall best female student of the year at John Calvin Secondary School,” he revealed.