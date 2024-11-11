Best Graduating Radiography Student To Get N500,000 Award For Next 5 Years

Share

The best graduating Radiography student from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, would get a prize award of N500,000 for the next five years.

The award was given by a Retired Director of Radiography, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Dame Adebisi Olufon at a lecture organised by the Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), Lagos Branch, in commemoration of the 2024 World Radiography Day (WRD) in Lagos.

The 2024 WRD has the theme: “Promoting the Profession: A Clarion Call To All Radiographers”.

Olufon, also Chairman of the occasion, said the motive behind the donation of the award was the “Desire to Give Back to Radiography” as she has enjoyed different awards and scholarships throughout her years in the radiography profession.

According to her, the award is called on the Radiography students to work hard to be able to merit it, as it will be given to the best graduating student.

“I have enjoyed the Faithfulness and Awesomeness of God all my life since I started this journey in Radiography.

“When I started the course at the University College Hospital (UCH), I enjoyed the Federal Government Scholarship throughout my years of studying.

“On my graduation, I won the award of the best-graduating student in Radiographic Technique. So, Radiography has been so good to me.

“All these have inspired me to give back to this noble and great Profession by giving a prize award of N500,000 to the best-graduating student in Radiography from the University of Lagos for the next five years,” Olufon said.

On his part, Dr Livinus Abonyi, the Head, Radiography Dept. College of Medicine, University of Lagos, described the award as a “symbol of encouragement”.

Abonyi, also a Medical Imaging Scientist, said the award would not only serve as an encouragement to the radiography students but also to the lecturers, other higher Institutions, prospective students and the society at large.

He added that it would also serve as motivation to other individuals, organisations or philanthropists who might want to give back to the Radiography profession or encourage the upcoming Radiographers.

According to him, the award has multiple effects, as it is going to improve standards and competitiveness and many people are going to graduate with flying colours.

“It gladdens my heart because the award will be given to the best-graduating student each academic session for the next five years in the University of Lagos, Radiography Department.

“The meaning is that we are going back to inform the management and student body that there is an award up for grabs if you can distinguish yourself.

“The award has multiple effects – some people will be aspiring to take that position, and as long as everyone aspires for the position, they are doing better, they will improve.

“So, many people are going to graduate with flying colours, even when at the end of the day, it is going to be the one person that will win it.

“Obviously, it is going to improve the standard and competitiveness – the students will hone for knowledge and understanding of the profession and the quality of people who will be graduating will be impacted because they are going to be more serious with their studies as they hope to win the award.

“Again, it encourages everyone, even we the lecturers – that yes, people outside are appreciating us, appreciating what we are doing and encouraging our students.

“We are parents to the students – anything that makes them happy, makes us happy. And it is a thing of emulation and aspiration and am very happy,”

Share

Please follow and like us: