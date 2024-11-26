Best Doctors In America Are Nigerians – Davido

Share

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has claimed that the best doctors in the United States (US) are of Nigerian descent.

The singer made this claim while highlighting the contributions of Africans to both the professional and creative sectors during the Afric TV programme.

According to the 30BG singer, Africans are some of the brightest brains in the global music industry, stressing that Western filmmakers are now turning to the continent for movie ideas.

He said, “The best doctors in America are Nigerians. You can search it. Even in my record label (Sony Music), Africans bring the best ideas.

“That shows that our imagination is off the grid.

“Netflix and Amazon Prime come to Africa to get movie ideas. Now, when you come on Netflix, you will see about two Nigerian movies in the top 10.

“Africa is next, trust me. I feel like we have everything but just missing a couple of things.”

