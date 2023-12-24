Best Christmas Prayers For Family And Loved Ones

Christmas prayers help us to give thanks for the greatest Christmas gift of all time which is the very essence of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. The Christmas season is an important period to spend time with friends, family and loved ones. It’s also an essential time to focus on building up one’s faith.

As we celebrate another Christmas together, let us take a moment to reach out to those we care about and wish them well in our prayers. A simple prayer of support and encouragement can go a long way in showing that we are there for them.

By sharing in the excitement of what Christmas holds for us, we can inspire each other to make the most of every opportunity that comes our way.

Best Christmas Prayers To Share With Family And Loved Ones

New Telegraph is here to help you express that love in prayer to your friends, family, loved ones, and well-wishers as we embrace the season with open arms, and look forward to the wonderful things it has in store for us.

1. Almighty God, grant that the new birth of your Son in the flesh redeems us from the old slavery under the yoke of sin, so we may receive him with joy as our Redeemer, and that when he comes to judge we may see Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, forever and ever. Amen.

2. Dear God, as Christmas is fast upon us, don’t let us be found missing amongst family and friends. Help us to live within your commandments and make our celebration be in your name. We thank you for another year and we pray that you send the Holy Spirit to be with us and guide us through the season. Thank you for everything.

3. Thank you Lord for sending your only son to save us from our sins. When I look at all that you have done for me and my family, I open my mouth in praise and adoration of your holy name. You are indeed a great God. The love you have for me is one I can’t truly get elsewhere. I know I am lost and to never be found without you. You have done amazing things for me and for this, I give you all the praise, honour and adoration. You are a great God. I declare you the King of kings in my home and the almighty God who loves us the way we are. Thank you for another wonderful Christmas. may your name be praised forever. Amen.

4. Thank you oh God for making your son die for our sins. Thank you for giving us the perfect opportunity to live with you and in you again. Thank you for making us see that there is an amazing life with you even after death. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to celebrate Jesus Christ. Thank you for everything oh God. You are a great God.

5. You gave us amazing grace through the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. You have given us redemption and happiness and you have made it possible for us to continue to live with you and in you. We believe in you totally oh God. Thank you for everything. We have so many reasons to be thankful, from the beginning of the year till now, you have always supported and protected us. Even when we go astray from you, your loving God always brings us back home. Thank you for redeeming us from our sins. May your name be praised forever.

6. You made it possible for us to see the morning, noon and night. You made a way for us and you allowed us to see the shining sun so bright. You gave us water to drink, air to breathe and food to eat. We appreciate you for the greatness of all your creations. Thank you, God, for another Christmas. May your name be praised forever. Amen.

7. Thank you, King of Glory, for always supporting me and my family and never giving up on us. Thank you for always making us remember your words and putting us within your protection so that we will not get lost. Thank you for everything.

8. Although we may be filled with so many imperfections. Although we may be imperfect and filled with loads of sins. Please God forgive us and bring us to your safe place this Christmas. Let us all have an everyday reason to be thankful to you for life’s beautiful gift. Amen.

9. We pray for those members of the family who may be dealing with one issue or the other. We pray that the hands of the Lord will touch and never depart from them. We pray for those who are going through immense sadness and depression at this time that God will give them happiness to overcome all forms of bad feelings. Amen.

10. We pray today that you give us peace and contentment in our homes and community. We pray oh God that you give us the grace to live in you in this world filled with so many atrocities and spinning already out of control. Help us to keep our focus on you and be with us every day of our lives. Amen.

11. We thank you oh God for the Love you have shown to us. We give you all the praises for your goodness and mercies in our lives. We pray that you give us the strength to see the end of 2023, the new year and many more years ahead. Thank you, King of Glory, for everything. May your name be praised forever. Amen.

12. Heavenly Father, sometimes I lose myself in the frenzy of the Christmas celebration and I tend to forget the whole essence of Christmas. Today I am going to look at you from the spiritual eyes that you have given me and celebrate this wonderful day in spirit and in truth. Grant me good health to celebrate the birth of your son according to your will. Amen.

13. My Father and my God, grant us the grace to re-focus our lives on you. Give us the best gift in this Christmas season. Fill our lives with happiness and make us content with what you have given us. Make our hearts receive your holy word and help us with gentle reminders of the real essence of the birth of Jesus Christ. Amen.

14. Please God, do not ever leave us this season and in many more seasons to come. Let your presence be available in our lives and in everything we do. Keep our eyes and ears wide open and bless us in ways that we can never imagine. Bring us the peace that comes with living in you and make us as excited as ever for this new Christmas season. You are worthy to be praised, Lord. Thank you for everything.

15. Even when we were broken, you were always there to help us through the state to bring us happiness in you. As we celebrate the birth of your son today. May your protection be upon us every day of our lives. Amen.

16. We will sing unto you the joyful song. We will praise your name because you are good and your mercies endure forever. Thank you for making us see another Christmas. May your name be praised forever. Amen.

17. Lord, in this holy season of prayer and song and laughter, we praise you for the great wonders you have sent us: for shining star and angel’s song, for infant’s cry in a lowly manger. We praise you for the Word made flesh in a little Child. We behold his glory and are bathed in its radiance. Be with us as we sing the ironies of Christmas, the incomprehensible comprehension, the poetry made hard fact, the helpless Babe who cracks the world asunder. We kneel before you shepherds, innkeepers, wise men. Help us to rise bigger than we are. Amen.

18. Jesus, the Light of the World, as we celebrate your birth, may we begin to see the world in the light of understanding you give us. As you chose the lowly, the outcasts, and the poor to receive the greatest news the world had ever known, so may we worship you in the meekness of heart. May we also remember our brothers and sisters less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving. Amen

19. Dear Lord, don’t let us miss You this Christmas season. Help us to simplify our activities and traditions so we can focus our celebration on Your birth. Thank You for being the Prince of Peace, and I ask You for that supernatural peace to reign in our hearts. Thank You for the simple but life-changing message of Your love for us. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

20. Dear Lord, bless us and this feast that You have provided for us. We are truly thankful for the gift of Christmas, your Son, Jesus Christ. Amen.

21. As the festive season approaches, I humbly pray that I can see past the distracting veil of commercialism that sometimes overshadows the profound truth of Christmas. Amidst the chaos, may my heart find peace and focus intently on the true essence of this season: the birth of Your Son, Jesus Christ. Through His birth, You gave us the gifts of love, hope, and joy. It was Your biggest gesture of love to the world, the fulfilment of Your promise of a Savior. As we celebrate, let every jingle, light, and gift remind us that Christmas is, at its core, a testament to hope. Amen.

22. You are the love of my life, and I am pleased to send you this belated message; may the Lord uplift you now and forever.

23. As you wake up to see the light of the day, I pray that the heavenly father honours and protects you for the rest of your life. Happy Christmas.

24. There is no other thing that keeps me close to you than the fact that you are special and a distance away from you is risky. Happy Christmas—may you find your dreams fulfilling.

25. May the success that has no limitation find his way to your home, happy Christmas, my beloved angel.

26. Every single moment of my life comes with your thoughts and that’s the reason why I will always pray for your guidance and safety. Happy Christmas.

27. You are a lady with outstanding character, your love always fills my heart with joy and happiness. May the Lord bless you abundantly.

28. You will find no reason to cry bitterly this year and the Lord shall always be with you forever. Happy Christmas.

29. With the Lord everything is possible, may you find it easier this year to achieve your dream. Happy Christmas.

30. I praise the Lord and beseech Him to elevate you above your expectations. Happy Christmas my lovely angel.

31. With the Lord beside us, everything is possible. From this moment on, I beseech the favour of the Lord upon you. Happy Christmas.

32. My prayer point for this special day of the year is to see you accomplishing your entire heart’s desires. Happy Christmas.

33. You gave birth to me and also nurtured me until I became a man, may the Lord reward you in a way I can never do.

34. Your prayer in my life has always been the reason why I am moving up in my daily business; thank you Lord for wonderful parents. May the Lord bless you both for me.

35. The way you protect me since the day you gave birth to me; so shall the Lord be with you until death does us apart.

36. May the grace of the Lord continue to reign in your life; have the best this Christmas season can bring to your life now and forever.

37. The lord shall be there for you any moment in time; have a blessed day ahead. I love you all the way my dear parents.

38. May the breeze of this lovely Christmas be a means for your progress and success in life; you are exceptionally special in my life.

39. This season is a season of love and I am happy to share it with blessed parents like you. May the Lord be with you all the time.

40. Lord, we praise and worship you, give my parents their heart desires and bless them with peace and harmony.

41. I pray that the Lord accept your prayers in this world. May you find endless peace in your life now and forever, happy Christmas

42. Wishing you the most loving moment on this day of joy; may you be promoted without any limitation this year.

43. Compliments of the season to you and your family. As you celebrate Christmas this season may His light shine upon your lives IJN. Merry Christmas.

44. These are my wishes to you this season; safety, peace and joy to you and your entire family. Happy holidays

45. This Christmas, may all your heart desires be met, and all your dreams come true. Wishing you and all of your family a happy holiday.



46. Christmas is a season of joy kindness and laughter. May these never elude your household and may the joy of the Lord be your strength. Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

47. The first time I saw you, it was Christmas and you were standing under the mistletoe. That year brought a shine to my life. You bring light to my life and I’m glad I met you. Merry Christmas and a prosperous new year ahead.

48. Having you in my life has been wonderful, you’ve been a source of joy and inspiration to my life. I look forward to more years with you. Compliments of the season.

49. The joys of the holiday are never complete without a certain someone. The fun and laughter are never really as cheerful without you to brighten it up. My dear friend thank you for all the times we’ve shared. Using this medium to wish you a merry Christmas and a prosperous year ahead.

50. Joy to the world the Lord is come and with him glad tiding and great joy he brings to us all. On this joyous celebration of his birth may the true meaning of Christmas be brought alive in your life. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.



51. This Christmas may joy surround you, love encompass you and peace overshadow you and your entire household. Compliments of the season.

51. Looking back at the life of Jesus, it shows the greatest sacrifice of a man born with the intent to die for the world to live. May the reason for this unsurmountable sacrifice never elude you or your family this season. Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

52. Christmas is all about giving and showing love so give just because.. wishing you a very merry Christmas and an exciting new year ahead.

53. Now behold the lamb that has come to take away the sins of the world. He was born today. Has he been born in your life? Wishing you a blessed Christmas and a wonderful new year ahead.

54. May the new year be a blank book waiting for you to fill it with 365 days of vibrant colours. You are amazing. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

55. Isn’t it amazing how in a matter of a second you’re entered into a new year? May God continue to give you a reason to smile always. Compliments of the season.



56. Today reminds us of the day our Lord gave it all for our sake. The words he spoke ‘’it is finished’’ taking with it the gory details of your past and bringing with it a vibrant glory of your future. You are a bright and shining light. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

57. Merry Christmas to you. As you celebrate the birth of Christ may celebration never cease from your life. Happy holidays

58. Hi hi! It’s Christ’s womb escape today and he’s the reason for your existence so celebrate but try not to overfeed! Merry Christmas my dear

59. Sound the alarm! Bring out the drums! Christ is born. Celebrate the reason for the season. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year in advance.

60. Breeze dry and brittle, skin hard and fickle, houses decorated with trees and lights and mistletoe, heralding us into the season of celebration. One that brought us together. One that won’t keep us apart. It’s the season to be jolly so smile just because! Merry Christmas and a joyous New Year in advance.

61. Have yourself a merry little Christmas filled with love and smiles and a happy new year ahead.

62. Today may your day be full of smiles and laughter, joy and cheer as you celebrate this Christmas. Have a wonderful celebration

63. You are the reason for Christ’s birth, you’re the reason he came. And you are the reason he is coming again. I wish you the very best this season.

64. Wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year full of celebration. May this be your best year yet?

65. It was a silent night, the night of our Lord’s birth. The king was born in a manger so you could live in a palace. Celebrate his birth. Wishing you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year

66. You are blessed today because he came. You are a blessing to others because he lives and you continue to bless lives because he’s coming again. Wishing you the very best this season.

67. Christmas is all about Jesus. It is all about the man-God that left his throne to come to die for all of mankind. Remember He is the reason for the season. Merry Christmas and a happy new year.

68. Continue to bask in God’s glory as you march into this new year. Continue to grow in the power of his might. Happy New Year.

69. Joy and peace and love and grace. May these never elude you and your household. Compliments of the season.

70. Season greetings to you in the name of our Lord Jesus. May the blessings of the season be made available to you and your kin. Happy celebrations

71. May the new year bring with it the answers to your prayers and may it bring with it the realization of your heart’s desire.

87. He has done great and marvellous things for us and we will sing of his name forever. Thank you, God, for giving us another privilege to see Christmas 2017. Your names will never depart from our mouths. Amen.

88. Today oh Lord, I celebrate the peace that has come into the world through the birth of your son Jesus Christ. Today, I celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord. Today I open my eyes and lift up my voice in praises to your amazing name for giving us life through birth and death. Today, I worship the king of glory for all that you have done. Today I thank you for everything.

89. Thank you dear God for your entrance into the earth for the redemption of my soul. Thank you for lifting me from the shackles of sin and liberating me into a new life. Thank you for taking me out of my iniquities and making me a new me yet again. Thank you for your love and kindness. Thank you for everything.

90. All glory must be to you dear God for the gift of life of seeing another Christmas holiday season. May your name be adored forever.

91. You love me in such a way that I can’t still understand. You care me for and I don’t even know what to say. You are such a great God and your mercies endureth forever. Thank you for making me see another Christmas. Thank you, Lord, for everything!

92. Lord, I ask for your hand of protection upon us this Christmas season. Be with us as we travel to visit family and friends, and surround us with your shield of safety. The holidays are a wonderful time together with loved ones and sharing love and laughter. May we praise you for the beauty of this Advent season. Amen.

93. Lord, fill our hearts with contentment that only comes from you. No matter what material possessions we may obtain, may we never forget that you are our source of hope and strength. Without you, we can do nothing. As we exchange gifts this Christmas, may our joy, peace, and contentment ultimately be in you. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

94. Lord Jesus, we praise your holy name! How blessed we are to know that you are Immanuel, God with us. This Advent season, we have so much to be thankful for. We celebrate Christmas to remember your birth and the wonderful gift of salvation. May we honour your name and give you praise today. Amen.

95. Lord, what a blessing it is to receive salvation through Christ! As we focus on your birth this Christmas season, we give you thanks. The joy and excitement of this time of year are only possible through your sacrifice on the cross. We pray for those who are in need of your salvation. May they believe in Christ Jesus and accept him as the Savior of their lives. In Jesus’ name, amen.

96. Lord, we are so thankful for your unspeakable joy! May our hearts leap for joy as we remember the wonderful gift of your Son. As we experience the fun and excitement that comes with this holiday season, let us not forget that our excitement and joy are ultimately in you. May our joy be made complete in you today. Amen.

97. Lord, this Christmas season, equip me to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Allow me to slow down and see the needs of others around me. Show me how to bless those who are in need of your hope, healing, and salvation. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

98. Lord, in the midst of times of unrest, war and suffering, please bring your peace to earth. You are our peace, and through you, we can have unity and harmony in our families, communities, and in our world. May your peace rule in our hearts this Christmas season. Amen.

99. Lord, fill us with your hope as we look to you for strength. We know that your hope will never perish. You have plans for our good and not for our demise. May our futures be bright and filled with all spiritual blessings through Christ. Amen

100. Lord, this Christmas season we thank you for your grace, love and compassion towards us. We praise you for sending Jesus, our precious Immanuel. We are humbly grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the birth of Jesus this Advent season. We give you thanks for your goodness and faithfulness. Amen.