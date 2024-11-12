BESS Games Ignite Abuja As 25 States Battle For Glory, Honours

Share

Thousands of athletes from 25 states, including host Abuja, are currently competing in the inaugural Basic Education School Sport (BESS) Games taking place in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Organized by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in collaboration with the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), this multi-sport event aims to discover talents among primary school pupils across the country.

Athletes are competing in nine sports: athletics, badminton, chess, football, volleyball, handball, scrabble, table tennis, and ayo.

According to UBEC Deputy Executive Secretary Bala Zakari, the 10-day tournament would not have been possible without the support of state UBECs and the NSSF.

He encouraged athletes to foster friendly competition throughout the games.

NSSF President Olabisi Joseph remarked, “For 10 days, we will witness great displays of talent among our learners and the birth and discovery of future Olympians.

“Already, 25 states and the FCT, with close to 1,000 participants, are in Abuja for the games. Sports is a magnificent tool for unity, friendship, character building, and generally having a sound mind in a sound body, ultimately creating better citizens and a better nation.”

She added, “NSSF is committed to promoting and developing sports activities among students in Nigeria.

“We believe that sports play a vital role in the holistic development of young individuals, cultivating essential life skills such as discipline, resilience, leadership, and teamwork.

“We will continue to provide platforms for our children to compete with their counterparts as an affiliate of the International School Sport Federation.”

The opening ceremony featured a beautiful cultural display by the Abuja School Band, and the ceremonial football match kickoff was performed by top UBEC officials.

Currently, Ondo State leads the medal table with four gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, closely followed by FCT Abuja with three gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.

“Ondo dominated the table tennis event, winning gold in mixed doubles and boys’ doubles. In the Ayo event, Lagos, Abuja, Ondo, and Osun claimed gold medals in singles and doubles events.

“Kaduna excelled in volleyball, winning gold in the girls’ event, while Abuja and Borno took silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The tournament concludes on November 16 with a closing ceremony, as the NSSF plans to identify talents from the event to represent Nigeria in major international tournaments.

