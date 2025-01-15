Besiktas Renew Interest In Onuachu

Share

Former Turkish champions Besiktas are targeting Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, in the January transfer window to bolster their attack.

Onuachu, 30, has faced challenges since joining Southampton from KRC Genk in 2023. Limited playing time at Southampton saw him move to Trabzon – spor on loan, where he impressed with 17 goals and 4 assists in 24 matches.

Despite interest from Trabzonspor to sign him permanently, no deal was reached.

This season, Onuachu initially struggled for minutes at Southampton but has recently started their last three Premier League games.

However, with Southampton battling relegation, Onuachu may prefer a move to a more stable club.

Share

Please follow and like us: