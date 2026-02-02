Besiktas Reject Ajax Bid For Ndidi; Onyeka Joins Coventry

Besiktas have rejected a bid from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam for Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, while fellow Nigeria international Frank Onyeka has completed a loan move to English Championship leaders Coventry City.

According to respected transfer expert Ben Jacobs, Ajax submitted an offer to Besiktas that included a €2m loan fee with an option to make the deal permanent for an additional €12m.

The Turkish club, however, turned down the proposal, making it clear that Ndidi is not for sale at this stage of the season.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles midfielder, Onyeka, has joined English Championship table-toppers Coventry City on loan from Premier League side Brentford until the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that all parties have agreed to the move, with the possibility of a permanent transfer to be discussed at the end of the campaign.