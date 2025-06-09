Besiktas Offers Eagles Defender Lucrative Deal

Share

Turkish Super Lig giants, Besiktas, have entered the race to sign Nigerian international, Bright Osayi-Samuel, joining a growing list of clubs keen on securing his services.

Interest in the Super Eagles defender has surged since the winter transfer window, with multiple clubs monitoring his situation as his contract with Fenerbahce nears its end in June.

While Fenerbahce’s management is working tirelessly to extend his stay, both parties have yet to reach an agreement on personal terms.

On Saturday, Besiktas made a bold move by offering OsayiSamuel a lucrative €2.5 million annual salary to lure him to Vodafone Park.

Premier League sides, including Crystal Palace, are also reportedly in the mix as competition for the 26-year-old intensifies.

Share