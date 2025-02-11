Besiktas Lead Race To Land Chukwueze In Summer

Share

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, may be on his way out of AC Milan this summer, with Turkish club Besiktas keen on signing him.

The 25-year-old joined Milan from Villarreal in 2023 but has struggled to secure a regular spot in the team. His situation has worsened since Sergio Conceicao became head coach, playing only 82 minutes under the new manager.

Chukwueze was linked with a move to Fulham in January, but the deal fell through due to time constraints. Milan’s technical director, Geoffrey Moncada, later confirmed the club was happy he stayed.

However, fresh reports suggest Chukwueze’s agents have offered him to Besiktas, and former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, now coaching the Turkish side, is eager to sign him.

Besiktas are working on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, hoping to convince Milan to sell. With l i m i t e d playing time at Milan, Chukwueze is open to the move, especially after hearing positive reviews about the Turkish league from his friend Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

