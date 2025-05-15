Besiimire: Steering Vodacom Toward Inclusive Digital Future

Share

As Africa navigates the era of artificial intelligence and digital transformation, Philip Besiimire, Managing Director of Vodacom Tanzania, is emerging as one of the continent’s foremost voices in championing innovation that is ethical, inclusive, and locally impactful.

With over 15 years of telecom leadership experience across sub-Saharan Africa including in South Africa, Zambia, South Sudan, and Eswatini Besiimire brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to people-centered progress.

During the recently concluded Future Ready Summit held in Dar es Salaam on May 14, Besiimire played a central role in articulating Vodacom’s long-term vision: using AI not just for technological advancement, but to amplify access, equity, and opportunity across Tanzania.

The event co-hosted by Vodacom Tanzania, UNDP, and COSTECH ,convened global experts, policymakers, and innovators to explore AI’s role in shaping sustainable development across Africa and the Global South.

“AI is not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Besiimire stated during his keynote.

“At Vodacom, we are ensuring that technology is tailored to the realities of Tanzanians empowering farmers, expanding financial access, and connecting remote communities.”

This philosophy of local relevance is already evident in Vodacom’s ongoing innovations.

Under Besiimire’s leadership, the company’s mobile money platform, M-Pesa, now processes over $135 billion annually, using AI-driven analytics to extend credit to millions of Tanzanians historically excluded from formal financial systems.

Similarly, the M-Kulima initiative has brought AI-powered tools to over three million smallholder farmers, helping improve crop yields, manage soil health, and enhance rural livelihoods.

“We’re not just deploying AI, we’re applying it in ways that reflect our people’s needs,” Besiimire noted in a recent interview.

“From affordable digital services to smart agriculture, our goal is to ensure no one is left behind.”

In 2024 alone, Vodacom Tanzania invested more than TZS 156 billion in expanding digital infrastructure, with a strong emphasis on increasing rural and underserved connectivity.

The result is not just stronger network coverage, it’s a more connected, resilient Tanzania where technology is a driver of inclusive economic growth.

“What we build today must empower tomorrow,” said Besiimire. “The Future Ready Summit reinforced that AI is not a luxury for the few,it is a responsibility we all share.

By prioritizing ethical innovation and strategic collaboration, we can ensure technology truly serves humanity.”

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Besiimire also serves as Chairman of the Tanzania Mobile Network Operations Association (TAMNOA), where he advocates for cross-industry collaboration and policy innovation to support digital transformation at scale.

With a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Netherlands and a Bachelor’s in Social Sciences from Makerere University, Uganda, Besiimire blends global perspective with a deep understanding of African markets.

His leadership is a powerful reminder that the continent’s future will not be defined by imitation, but by bold, localized innovation.

As Tanzania continues its digital journey, Philip Besiimire stands at the forefront proving that intelligent futures are possible when technology is built with purpose, equity, and vision.

