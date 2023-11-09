Berri Tiga Drags Carter Efe Over Threat To Slap Him

Popular Nigerian singer, Berri Tiga has dragged his colleague, Carter Efe online for threatening to slap him despite being the one funding his record label.

Their beef started sometime last year when the duo released a song, ‘Machala’ together, of which Carterefe was trying to claim owner of the song which was sung by Berri Tiga.

However, the duo settled their dispute that same year. But in a new update, Berri Tiga has come online to drag him.

He revealed that Carter had threatened to slap him while they were at the airport, even though he has been the one funding Carter Efe’s record label.

He also disclosed how Carter Efe tried to take over an investor he introduced to him by telling the investor that his (Berri Tiga’s) career was dead.

He said, “I Dey fund ur record label… Dey follow your plans. you get mind dey tell me say u go slap me for airport.

“Dey talks to me like say I be ur pikin.. as Werey no see money collect from my head as he expected .. ENERGY CHANGE..”

