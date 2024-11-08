New Telegraph

November 8, 2024
Berom Youth Leaders Condemn Plateau Killings

The Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM) yesterday condemned the gruesome murder of three Berom youths on Wednesday night in the Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

National President Dalyop Solomon Mwantiri warned that the peaceful disposition of Berom youths should not be misconstrued as a weakness. BYM urges law enforcement agencies, particularly Operation Safe HavenOPSH, to crack down on those behind the killings.

He named those killed to include Chollom Daniel, 27, Jang Joseph, 21, and Richard Dapel, 18. The BYM emphasizes that the attacks aim to intimidate and displace Berom communities, revisiting the trauma of last year’s Christmas Eve massacre.

The group said: “It’s our firm view that the continued killings, ambushes, willful destruction of crops and harvest of our people’s farmlands and forceful expansion of territories amongst you others Fulani are not only their deliberate.

