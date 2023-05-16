New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
Bernardo Silver Could Replace Messi At PSG

As there are growing concerns that  Lionel Messi will be leaving Parc des Princes, it appears that Paris Saint-Germain has already started looking for replacements, with Bernardo Silva emerging as a strong contender.

According to L’Equipe, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Silva wants to leave Manchester City in the coming summer.

The Portuguese international has been flirting with the idea of leaving Etihad for a while now and was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona last summer.

Silva has won almost everything during his time at Manchester City and could potentially land the Champions League title this season.

There are strong indications that  Ligue 1 champions are strongly considering the idea of incorporating Silva into the squad, as a potential replacement for Messi.

Barcelona themselves had been eyeing a move for Silva, who is regarded as one of the favourites for Xavi Hernandez. The Barça coach wants the former AS Monaco starlet to accompany Pedri in the interior midfield position.

Instead, Barça are capitalising on the pursuit of Messi. In light of their economic limitations, the club must seek permission from La Liga before they can approach the Argentine international, but it is clear that both parties want the deal to be completed in the near future.

Barcelona legend Thierry Henry has recently backed Barcelona to re-sign Messi, but amid offers from Saudi Arabia, only time will tell whether or not the club will be able to sanction the fabled return of their prodigal son to Camp Nou this summer.

