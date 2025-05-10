Beriola: My Being Authentic Attracts The Right Audience

Share

Khalid Ayansina Beriola, known professionally as Beriola, is a Nigerian entertainer celebrated for his dynamic performances that blend traditional Yoruba culture with contemporary artistry. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about his style of music, why he is promoting the Yoruba culture, forthcoming projects among other issues.

What do you intend to achieve with BACET?

BACET is part of a much bigger vision called BECA — a cultural movement built to preserve, project, and promote African heritage through entertainment, education, and innovation.

BECA stands for: B – BERIOLA and Bata Dance, E – Ewi and Entertainment, C – Culture and Contemporary, A – Ayanagalu and Africa.

Under this vision, we created BECA Waves, a company that manages all BECA projects — from music to dance, chants, performances, and education. It’s the official home of BERIOLA and the entire BECA movement.

With BACET (BECA Academy for Cultural Entertainment & Talent), we’re building a platform to empower young African creatives to express themselves using the beauty of their culture. We’re addressing the disconnection many youths feel from their roots by showing them that our tradition is powerful, relevant, and worth celebrating. Through BECA music, BECA dance, BECA chants — we’re giving culture a voice the world can’t ignore.

People expect African music to fit into a particular box. How were you able to break even?

I stopped trying to fit into any box. I created my own sound, my own lane. Through #Becalization — blending Bata, chants, Ewi, and stage fire — I stayed authentic, and that authenticity attracted the right audience. Once people feel something real, they connect. That’s how I broke through.

Knowing that you do a unique style of music, how do you feel when you perform?

My unique ability to swiftly respond with precision to rhythm ‘bata’ drum is indescribable, I know that when I listen; I hear the heartbeat and I am able to make swift steps in response to the speedy rhythm of the ‘bata’ drum, I can dance for many hours.

I know this is my path and I have a talent that actually precipitated my career. My parents didn’t choose my career for me. I purpose did. I chant and dance with little or no effort put into rehearsing. This is my being. This is me. My spirit speaks to me every blessed day that this is the path where I am to walk. I dance and chant with unquantifiable measure of love, passion and concentration.

You do a lot of Yoruba chanting, dancing, and singing! How easy or tough is it combining all?

It’s tough, no lie — physically, mentally, even spiritually. But it’s who I am. I’m not just performing, I’m channeling. Chanting is from my root, dancing is my release, singing is my message. Balancing them takes discipline and deep understanding, but once it flows, it becomes powerful.

22 years after! Ori-Rebirth made it to box office. How does it feel to be part of the laudable project?

It’s an honour. Ori-Rebirth is not just a film — it’s a spiritual awakening. Being the voice behind the official soundtrack felt like destiny. I poured my soul into that piece, and knowing it’s touching people in cinemas… that’s beyond words. It’s a full circle moment.

To you, how important is original soundtrack rendition to filmmaking?

Very important. A film can look beautiful, but it’s the sound that makes you feel especially with African stories, the drums, the chants, the voice — they carry our truth. The soundtrack must echo the emotion, the spirit, the culture. That’s when a story becomes unforgettable.

As a lover of the Yoruba language, what advice do you have for parents in teaching cultural values to their wards?

Start early. Speak the language at home. Let your kids know the names of their ancestors. Teach them Oriki, let them understand proverbs. Culture starts from the living room. If we don’t pass it down, we lose it. But if we make it cool and proud, they’ll carry it far.

Does chanting of ancestry lineage still carry weight like in the old days?

Yes, if it’s done with understanding and respect. Chanting is not just history — it’s spiritual identity. When you know where you come from, you walk differently. Today’s world needs that grounding more than ever. The power is still there, we just need to reconnect with it.

What are you currently working on?

Right now, I’m fully preparing for the #Becalization USA Tour — it’s a big step for us. It’s more than just a performance; it’s a journey to showcase and project the beauty of Yoruba culture — and really, African culture as a whole — to the world. We’re taking everything we’ve been building with BECA — the chants, the dance, the rhythm, the spirit — and placing it on an international stage.

At the same time, the official soundtrack for Ori-Rebirth is currently streaming on all major platforms, and I really want people to go listen to it. It’s not just a soundtrack; it’s a spiritual experience. It speaks to the soul. Also, we’re working on the Becalization Concert coming up this November in Lagos, which will be another powerful showcase of what BECA stands for. And yes — new music is coming soon too. Some very special tracks that carry that deep African sound, but with a fresh and modern feel.

So, this moment for me is about movement. It’s about momentum. It’s about taking our culture and making sure the world doesn’t just see it — they feel it.

