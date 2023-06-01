Benzema, Ronaldo May Reunite In Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema’s future is set to be decided in the next few days, as a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo looms. The Real Madrid striker, 35, is understood to have recently received a huge offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club which would see him earn around £345million over two years.

Benzema currently has a deal which keeps him in Madrid for another 12 months, but reports suggest that the Frenchman could be set to wave goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu as soon as Sunday. Sky Italia claim that Benzema is evaluating the lucrative contract offer from the Middle Eastern side, who’d like to wrap up the agreement today.

That would give the reigning Ballon d’Or winner a chance to prepare his farewell, with Athletic Bilbao travelling to the Bernabeu this weekend to end the LaLiga season.