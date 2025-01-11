Benzema Names Real Madrid As Best Football Team In The World

Share

Former France striker, Karim Benzema, has claimed Real Madrid is the best club in the world, Saturday Telegraph reports.

Speaking in a recent interview with Marca, the 37-year-old, who is currently playing for Al-Ittihad, and with Madrid for 14 years made this claim.

During that spell, Benzema won five Champions League titles, four La Liga titles and one Ballon d’Or in 2022.

Benzema is also Real Madrid’s second-all-time highest goal scorer with 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 matches in all competitions.

“I’m sure this year it will be proven again that Real Madrid is the best club in the world. They can win big titles once again.”

Benzema was also spoken about the possibility of a return to the Bernabeu before retirement.

He said: “Why not? At the moment I’m in Jeddah and doing well.

“The time will come to see how life is and I’m sure I will be close to Madrid again.”

