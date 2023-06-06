Benzema Complete Mega Money Move After Real Madrid Exit

Karim Benzema has completed his move to Saudia Arabian club Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old spent 14 years with Real Madrid, winning five Champions League titles, five Club World Cups, four LaLiga titles, four UEFA Supercups, three Copas del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups as well as leaving as the second top scorer in the club’s history with 354 goals across all competitions.