June 7, 2023
Benzema Complete Mega Money Move After Real Madrid Exit

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 04: Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal from a penalty kick during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Athletic Club at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on June 04, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Karim Benzema has completed his move to Saudia Arabian club Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old spent 14 years with Real Madrid, winning five Champions League titles, five Club World Cups, four LaLiga titles, four UEFA Supercups, three Copas del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups as well as leaving as the second top scorer in the club’s history with 354 goals across all competitions.

The Frenchman’s exit as a free agent came amid widespread reports he was set to move to Saudi Arabia and that switch has now been confirmed, with Benzema now set to go head-to-head with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Benzema has signed a deal to 2026 and, according to reports, will earn around € 200m per year at Al-Ittihad.
