Benzema Accuses Teammates For Lack Of Goals

Striker Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad, who has been without a goal for three months, has accused his teammates of abandoning him.

Similar to his last years at Real Madrid, Benzema had difficulty making an impression in Saudi Arabia.

Recently, the former Ballon d’Or winner has asserted that his efforts are being hindered by his teammates’ lack of support.

Just nine goals have been scored by Benzema this season. When Walid of Action asked him why he wasn’t playing as well as he had at Madrid, the Frenchman answered: “It’s because it’s not the same game, it’s not the same players, I need to be helped.

“I need help on the pitch. I can’t win the game alone. I need a lot of things.”