Benue’s Underpass Project Awarded At N6bn Not N44bn – Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Thursday said that the gigantic Underpass project embarked upon by his administration has gulped over N6 billion and not N44 billion as been misconstrued in many quarters.

The governor disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi while reacting to widespread reports in some sections of the media that accused him of awarding the elephant contract to a whooping N44 billion already ongoing at the High-Level roundabout in Makurdi metropolis.

Governor Alia who spoke via his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kula Tersoo, explained that the project was properly captured in the 2024 Appropriation Bill which was later passed and assented into law by his administration.

He described those peddling the falsehood concerning the award of the contract as “liars who are not good manipulators of lies”.

“The contract for the project was mooted on the 9th of November 2023 when it was discussed at the Ministerial Tenders Board (MTB) in the State Ministry of Works. On the 3rd November, 2023, publications of bidding to be tendered were done and on December 22, 2023, submission of Tenders commenced and the law is very clear, you must give an opening and closing time for this.

“So bids were opened on December 23, 2023, and the contract winner was announced on the same day”.

Governor Alia said the contractor, Bauhaus Global Limited had handled quality jobs in Kano and in neighbouring Nasarawa States respectively, emphasizing that “the contract sum is within the neighbourhood of N6 billion.

The governor explained that three of such special roads were mooted by his administration, one to be constructed at Gyado Junction at Gboko local government area, while the one in Wurukum roundabout was designed with a feasibility study also done, adding that the bridge was awarded at the cost of N20 billion through the instrumentality of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The bridge at Wurukum in Makurdi was designed and a feasibility study was done and that bridge was to be awarded at the cost of N9 billion before Governor Hyacinth Alia approached President Tinubu through the Hon. Minister for Works, Dave Umahi who did not waste time in approving the project for the Federal Government to take over the Wurukum project and awarded it at the cost of N20 billion”.

He explained that the Underpass Project, when completed, will address the traffic congestion in the town, in addition to boosting the aesthetic and revenue base of the state as well as attracting investment.