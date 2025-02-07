Benue’s Silent Agricultural Revolution

Share

Many Benue people are so excited at the unprecedented spate of infrastructural development and the stabilised and consistent payment of salaries so much so that Governor Hyacinth Alia’s innovative strides in the agricultural sector is not given its deserved accolades.

To keen watchers of the Alia administration, the governor has so far accommodated all the sectors in his developmental strides.

However, a closer look at the agricultural sector will expose a stunning purposefulness that was hitherto non-existent. Already Benue has a comparative advantage in agriculture.

For instance, the nation’s food basket state, the award-winning research for development organisation, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in one of its most recent surveys ranks Benue the highest agricultural producing state in Nigeria.

Benue stands as the indisputable leader in the production of many crops in the country. According to verifiable data, Nigeria is the largest global producer of yams accounting for over 70 – 76 per cent of yams in the world and Benue State in turn accounts for over 51 per cent of the country’s total yam production with a turnover of over four metric tonnes annually.

By implication, Benue singularly accounts for more than half of the yams produced by all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

It is the same story with cassava. It is also ranked by the IITA as the highest cassava producing state in Nigeria with Kogi State coming second. In other staple foods like rice, Benue again tops, coming second only behind Kebbi State.

But in citrus and Soya beans production, Benue has remained the singular leading state with an ever-increasing marginal output. Naturally, agriculture is therefore the highest employer of labour in the food basket state. But unfortunately, the agricultural potentials of the state were neglected or at least, greatly undermined.

Governor Alia took over the reins of leadership in the state which for all its agricultural prowess, farmers found it difficult to access even the most common farm input as basic as fertilizer. Until he came on board, farmers’ morale, especially in the villages, was therefore very low.

Less than 20 months into his administra- tion, he has through unprecedented passion turned everything around. And like in everything he does; he has approached this with a single-minded purpose putting in place deliberate steps to achieve his goals.

Starting with the most basic, for the first time in recent memory, fertilizers and other farm inputs were supplied in such abundance that every farmer could assess the government subsidised fertilizers. This was irrespective of party affiliation or connection as had gradually become the norm.

A bag of granulated fertilizer which was sold for N35, 000 was subsidised 50 per cent by the state government and sold to farmers for N17, 500.

What was novel was that, in all the designated selling points across the 23 local government councils, the commodity was in abundance and at the reach of all and sundry.

Thus, fertilizer and other farm inputs have been effectively removed as a problem to the Benue farmer. Next was the strengthening and streamlining of the size of bags for the Benue farmer. Before now, farmers were left vulnerable to the dictates of market forces and middle men.

The middle men took advantage of this lapse and decided the size of sacks to buy from the farmers who had no choice but to sell. Now, a unified bag size has been qualified and properly adopted by the government for all markets in Benue State. This is a deliberate policy to protect the farmers from exploitation.

To achieve his purpose, Governor Alia, in addition to keying into existing global and national agricultural policies has created special bureaus directly under his supervision to oversee specific areas of his agricultural drives.

For instance, the governor has taken full advantage of the international body for strengthening, ACReSAL. ACReSAL is the acronym for ‘Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes’.

It is a World Bank-financed project designed to tackle the pressing issues of land degradation and climate change in the 19 states of Northern Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The project comprises four key components and is scheduled to run for six years, ending in 2028.

The governor has also created the Benue State Agricultural Development Company, Bureau for Livestock Development and Transboundary as well as the Benue Agro-Industrial Processing and Economic Transformation Bureau (BNAGRO). This is again in addition to the state ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The thinking of Fr. Alia is that all commodities and produce in the state will be properly documented and verifiable through the sectoral data generated which can match the IITA data quality. These are well thought out ideas which benefits the state will continue to enjoy long after Governor Hyacinth Alia leaves office.

Playing complementary roles, through ACReSAL, large swathes of lands and Fadama comprising the Benue trough’s richest rice belt is being freed along the banks of the River Benue cutting across Guma, Makurdi, Gwer West, and Gwer East up to Agatu. BNAGRO is the industrial arm of Governor Alia’s agricultural revolution. In a state with scant industries, the governor has correctly recognised that Benue’s strength is agriculture.

It is evident that, naturally, it has the greatest employment potential. Thus, BNAGRO’s mandate is to convert the state’s immense agricultural produce into finished products.

This will ensure the growth of industries and in turn jobs in addition to more income because processed goods sell at a far higher price and curtail wastage since they can then be stored.

For instance, tomatoes and oranges, both crops which are in abundance in Benue State are taken advantage by our emerging entrepreneurs and the private sector driven economy and processed into tin or sachet tomato paste and bottled or sachet orange juice or concentrate, the wastage that annually accrues would be automatically nipped in the bud while ensuring more robust profits with employment for her youth to the bargain. This is part of the Alia dream for Benue.

