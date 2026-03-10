Benue’s Rescue Pills For Education Sector

NUT acclaims governor’s reforms, transformation of basic education in Benue

SUBEB Chair: We’ve recorded 41% rise in enrollment, improvement in ECCDE, others

We’ve moved away from building schools to building futures –Gov

REFORM Benue State Government has embarked on silent revolution through various reform initiatives and policies in the education sector that will not only reposition and transform the ailing sector, but also revamp and return the system to the path of reckoning, CEPHAS IORHEMEN writes

A major leap that will revolutionise education delivery, and drive policy direction in Benue State, rescue the ailing sector, reposition and refocus the system for optimal performance, so as to tackle the challenges of the 21st Century, has been initiated by the state government. These strategic thinking and planning were for one-day penultimate week on the front burner of the state’s renewed approach at galvanising ideas aimed at rejigging and fixing the comatose education sector due to age-long neglect by the successive administrations.

It was at the just concluded Benue Basic Education Summit, a gathering of major stakeholders in the state’s education sector, including top government functionaries, key policymakers, traditional and religious leaders, community leaders, teachers’ union, and civil society organisations, among others. The Summit was designed primarily to interrogate, deliberate and brainstorm on various crises impeding the development and growth of education in the state, with a view to addressing the various challenges and leapfrog the sector.

Faced with the challenge that approximately 260,000 out-of-school children are in Benue State, as reported by the Federal Ministry of education, a significant figure that requires vision and strategic thinking, as well as ambitious investment to bring the figure down substantially, the state government, left with no option in its renewed strategic approach, was determined to change the narrative by leveraging on various policy initiatives planned by the government and the outcomes of the one-day deliberation.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Education report revealed that Benue is among the states with low school enrollment rates in the country, which stakeholders attributed to several factors, including low teachers’ morale, poor infrastructure, dearth of facilities, insecurity and shortage of qualified teachers in many schools and poor enrollment, especially at the basic education level, among other challenges.

Given the myriad of problems confronting the state’s education sector, which have continued to attract the attention of stakeholders and state government, the visionary administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia swung into action when it unveiled several strategic projects aimed at repositioning and strengthen the system, apparently initiated to take the high figure of out-of-school children, and children of school age back to school, and to return those who dropped out of the system to the classroom.

Policies

As part of the state government’s strategies and commitment to rebrand and transform the sector, Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration unveiled the “Brace Up Project,” a programme institutionalised to identify and enroll outof-school children in school by mobilising community leaders, parents, and teachers to reduce the rate of out-of-school children, create flexible learning pathways, as well as track each learner’s progress from enrollment to retention, and completion across the state.

Subsequently, as one of the major thrusts of the one-day summit and in line with the state government’s concerted efforts, the governor pledged that Benue State, under his watch, would continue to ensure catalytic funding drive, as well as policy regulations that mirror the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act that prioritised compulsory and free basic education for all children in the country.

Indeed, towards fulfilling the pledge, Governor Alia who was described by some stakeholders as “educationfriendly-governor,” embarked on some major reforms and took various steps to change education delivery trajectory in Benue State, which include recruitment of over 9,700 qualified teachers to bolster quality of teachinglearning process, and enhance learning outcomes in public schools.

Besides, Governor Alia has also sustained efforts in upgrading substandard schools and providing more support to vulnerable families in order to educate their children and wards under the compulsory and free basic education in the state.

In line with the state government’s bold initiative drive, the governor during the launching of the “Brace Up Project,” however, declared that his administration has moved away from “building schools to building futures,” a statement of fact when viewed from the huge investment and support made so far by the administration in the education sector.

Achievements

Determined to improve the quality and standard of education delivery in the state, some major steps taken under the leadership of the governor led to various key achievements in the sector. These include the construction of 422 classrooms, renovation of several blocks of classrooms across the state’s schools, establishment of 36 libraries, distribution of 7,000 whiteboards and provision of 207,422 textbooks and workbooks.

Also, Governor Alia’s administration has in the last two years undertaken the construction of 340 toilets and 17 motorised boreholes in schools, recruited 9,700 teachers, ensure regular payment of teachers’ salary, improved staff welfare, harmonised retirement age for teachers, and introduction of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) allowance for teachers in the state public schools. The governor also revived the agricultural education sub-sector through the distribution of 51,624 farm inputs and establishment of school farms across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Similarly, Governor Alia-led administration has made substantive reforms in education with introduction of free and compulsory education from Primary One to JSS III, thereby making basic education in the state free and accessible. Under the reform initiatives, the governor insisted that “no child of school age would be left out of education,” a bold and determined effort to provide unfettered qualitative education to the poor and vulnerable in the state, as pivotal to prepare a solid foundation for the younger ones who are leaders of tomorrow.

Meanwhile, to achieve the desired results, stakeholders especially parents, traditional and religious leaders, CSOs, non-governmental organisations, among others, were called by the governor to join in the advocacy and campaigns in enforcing the free and compulsory basic education reform of the state government.

“Since the future of the state depends on the young ones, it is therefore imperative for the leaders and stakeholders to prepare the children for the brighter future through provision and accessible quality education,” the governor noted. In fact, to some key stakeholders, the launching of the Building Rights to Access and Compulsory Education for Un-enrolled Pupils (BRACE UP) by Governor Alia-led administration, is a critical step towards ensuring the return of Benue children to school, as a huge stride in building their future.

To drive the project, which is mainly to track, reintegrate and retain outof-school children, Governor Alia released a bus and a Hilux van, as well as inaugurated the Student Marshals across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state, primarily to support the project. Under the project, no fewer than 500 children received basic school kits provided by the partners, including Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), UNICEF, Universal Learning Solutions, and Fidelity Bank, respectively.

Stakeholders

However, while speaking about the education summit, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Aisha Garba, noted that there had been a 41 per cent increase in school enrollment across the state, a development she attributed to extensive utilisation of grants under the SBMC-SIP programme. She, however, commended the state government, Governor Alia and Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for their efforts towards achieving the laudable project, reforms and more other initiatives yet to come.

The SUBEB Chairman, Dr Grace Adagba, who disclosed that a 41 per cent rise in enrollment in benefiting schools and improvement in Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE), extra-curricular and vocational programmes has been recorded, emphasised that Governor Alia’s administration is driving five pillars of the seven priority pillars of his administration in line with the three National UBE Pillars.

These five pillars, according to her, include Infrastructure, Security, Human Capital and Social Development, Agriculture, and ICT; which are being driven through reforms anchored on National UBE Pillars of Access, Quality, and System Optimisation. She listed some SUBEB’s achievements in the basic education sub-sector to include the construction and renovation of 422 classrooms, 36 libraries and two hostels, recruitment and training of over 9,000 teachers, establishment of school farms under AETP, distribution of sports and learning materials, improved school security in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as automation of payroll and digital school census systems.

Dr Adagba further reaffirmed SUBEB’s commitment, and other partners such as the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education; Universal Learning Solution (ULS) and UNICEF to implement Project BRACE-UP and other innovative strategies in order to ensure that every Benue child has access to free, qualitative and inclusive basic education. She, however, commended the state governor, traditional and religious leaders and all stakeholders for participating in the summit as they well present to share ideas on how to move the state’s education sector forward.

On his part, the former Governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, described the summit as pivotal to expanding access to education, while the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty James Ayatse also pledged the support of the state traditional institutions towards realising the educational development goals of the state government. The monarch, therefore, called for laws that would enable, encourage and empower those people that are denied access to education to sue and seek justice in court.

As part of their contribution and support for the governor’s education reforms’ drive, other stakeholders, including the President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Titus Amba; Registrar of TRCN, Dr Ronke Soyombo; and Executive Secretary of the Almajiri Commission and Universal Learning Solutions, Dr Idris Muhammad Sani, donated over 1,000 textbooks, and additional instructional materials by UBEC, Fidelity Bank to the state government towards implementing the reforms. Added to this, the Nigeria Union of Teachers pledged its readiness to take a proactive position to collaborate and support the administration of Governor Alia, specifically regarding the repositioning and restructuring of the basic education sub-sector.

The Chairman of the state wing of the union, Levi Terna Akuma, applauded Governor Alia’s administration for its concerted efforts, commitment and for mustering the political will to reposition the basic education sector, citing the ongoing recruitment of 9,700 teachers through a transparent process. He also lauded the digitisation and automation of the teachers’ nominal roll, regular inspection and monitoring of schools by the state Ministry of Education Quality Assurance Unit, and for prompt payment of teachers’ salaries and other allowances.

The union leader further commended the state government for the priority accorded education sector through improved sectoral budgeting, and funding, which he acknowledged as a significant improvement, but said it is still a far cry from the 26 per cent fiscal budget of the government benchmarked and recommended by UNESCO. NUT, which applauded the summit initiative, presented the Golden Globe Award for Education and Teacher Friendliness to Governor Alia, and described the honour as a huge recognition of the governor’s massive support for teachers’ welfare and investment in the education sector.

Meanwhile, other stakeholders at the summit pledged to deepen partnership with the state government, strengthen the state’s education policies, and intensify grassroots engagements to ensure that all children of Benue State are enrolled, retained and empowered through quality basic education.

Education sector then and now

Prior to assumption of office in May 2023 of Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Benue State education sector was bedeviled by decay, as the system was characterised by dilapidated infrastructure, dearth of facilities and instructional materials, teachers’ low morale due to age-long neglect, poor workers’ welfare, and the prevalence of high number of “ghost schools and ghost workers” in the state government’s payroll.

Based on reports from the current administration and other education stakeholders, classrooms in most primary schools across the state were largely in poor condition with lack of a functional and modern learning environment conducive for an effective teachinglearning process.

Teachers’ welfare and wellbeing were reportedly neglected, while teachers were treated as an “afterthought or secondclass citizens” with low morale, inconsistent welfare programme, and several months of unpaid salaries. Accordingly, the Benue State school system was burdened with monumental corruption, and a high figure of “ghost schools and ghost teachers.”

In fact, the schools were merely in existence on paper and not in reality, and many ghost workers, and in which 95 non-existing teachers were uncovered to be receiving salary monthly and draining the state’s resources. Also, further findings by our Correspondent revealed that the state’s school system witnessed drastic declining in public confidence as a result of the deplorable conditions of the sector, for which public primary schools were negatively losing students who are being withdrawn by their parents and guardians to private schools.

Statistics revealed that during the immediate past administration of Governor Samuel Ortom, particularly between 2015 and 2023, a significant number of “ghost schools and ghost teachers” were uncovered within the public education sector. These non-existent schools, which always featured highly graded staff on paper, were uncovered to be collecting government salaries, and in some cases, fraudulent funds from the government school feeding programme, which was apparently initiated as part of efforts to improve pupils’ enrollment and retention in school.

According to a screening exercise conducted by the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), no fewer than 724 ghost workers, comprising deceased and retired teachers and other categories of workers, were uncovered on the government payroll collecting salary in the system. The staggering report also highlighted a number of nonexistent schools with a list of staff on high grade levels (Level 13 and above), drawing salaries every month from the government.

The prevalence of these ghost schools across the state resulted in fraudulent practices and misappropriation of funds meant for educational infrastructure and, in some instances, plummeting the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme. Piqued by this unsavoury development, the Ortom administration was said to have set up a Committee led by the then Commissioner for Education, Prof Dennis Ityavyar, which was tasked to further investigate and implement the findings.

Despite the efforts of the immediate past administration, reports indicated that Governor Alia’s administration continued to face and investigate these fraudulent and sharp practices in the system, where the government extensively uncovered more “mushroom or illegal schools, and ghost schools” in the system. Given this poor state of schools across the state, the administration of Governor Alia, was said to have also on assumption of office discovered that most of the schools are filled with ghost teachers, as well as ghost schools bewitched the entire state’s education system.

Subsequently, Governor Alia, who however, faulted his predecessor, Samuel Ortom, over the merger of the state’s School of Nursing and Midwifery with the state university, described the merger “as ill-advised and uncalled for.” But, through his administration’s various reforms, the state government under Governor Alia was said to have been able to save a total of N1.2 billion from ghost teachers since he took over the mantle of governance of the state.

The governor lamented: “We went further and it was discovered that it was not only ghost teachers that existed; also ghost schools, as well. And, the least we found was that the ghost schools had 95 ghost teachers and the minimum Grade Level of the teachers in the nonexisting schools was Grade Level 10.

“Just imagine how much they packed away monthly, and if we unveil to you those who have been involved or behind this corrupt system, you will be shocked to hear their names. Yet, this has been going on and on for many years.” Worried by the shocking revelation, the Benue State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), were said to have supported the governor’s efforts to purge the education system of ghost teachers, quacks, and clamped down on the invisible ghost schools towards improved education standards and learning outcomes in the state.