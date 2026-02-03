Benue@50: Alia Immortalises Murtala Muhammed, Dan Agbese, Others

…Releases 14 Inmates

…It’s a moment of reflection, resilience and identity, says Ortom

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Tuesday immortalised the late Gen. Murtala Muhammed and other prominent past leaders from the state.

Governor Alia made the declaration in a broadcast to the people of Benue State to mark the Golden Jubilee of the state at the Government House, Makurdi.

This is just as former Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom, described the 50th anniversary of the creation of Benue State as a significant milestone that calls for sober reflection on the state’s journey so far, as well as renewed commitment to its future.

Gen. Murtala Muhammed created Benue State, among other states, on 3rd February 1976 during his reign as Head of State.

The Governor stated that there is every need to immortalise past heroes and those who contributed to building legacies for generations to inherit.

He explained that, as the one who created the state during his time as military Head of State, there was every need to immortalise him.

In a similar vein, the Governor named the Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation after the late veteran journalist, Chief Dan Agbese, to be called the Dan Agbese Printing and Publishing Corporation.

He hinted that the late Wanteregh Paul Unongo, Elder Isaac Shaahu, Sen. Suemo Chia, Gen. Atom Kpera, the late Tashaku Oradi, among many other distinguished indigenes of the state, living or late, will have different legacy establishments named after them.

The Governor also exercised clemency on 14 inmates serving various jail terms, while one inmate, Terhemba Aondona, had his jail term reduced from 10 years to 4 years. Those who enjoyed clemency include: Akaajime Imoter, Kongusu Terzugwe, Terngu Orshi, Ornaa Achagh, Zwa Achir, Terkimbi Amadu, Iorpenda Christian, Aondowase Terlumun, Oriba John, Sughnen Terfa James, Akaahar Isaac, Ordam Thankgod, Gwayem Agba James, and Iorfa Terkimbi.

Chief Samuel Ortom, in a statement by his media aide, Dr Terver Akase, noted that since its creation in 1976, Benue State has steadily evolved, shaped by the resilience of its people, the richness of its cultural heritage, and its strategic contribution to national development, particularly in agriculture as the Food Basket of the Nation.

He stated that the past five decades have presented both progress and daunting challenges, stressing that the people of Benue have consistently demonstrated perseverance, discipline, and a deep attachment to their land, qualities he believes have sustained the state through difficult periods and remain critical to its continued stability and development.

“The journey of these 50 years has not been without trials. Our people have endured periods of insecurity, pain and loss, yet they have consistently demonstrated uncommon courage and determination to defend their ancestral heritage and uphold the sanctity of human life.

“The story of Benue is therefore not only one of struggle, but of hope, resistance against injustice, and an unyielding quest for peace and progress”, Chief Ortom affirms.

Alluding to his stewardship as Governor between 2015 and 2023, Chief Ortom says the experience reinforced his belief in leadership anchored on trust in God, the protection of human life, the rule of law, fairness and equity.

“As Governor of Benue State from 2015 to 2023, I had the honour of serving a people whose love for their land and commitment to justice inspired every decision we took in defence of our collective future.

“I remain immensely grateful to the people of Benue for the trust they reposed in me and for standing firm in the face of adversity”, he states.

Chief Ortom emphasised that the 50th anniversary of the state presents an opportunity for all stakeholders – government, traditional institutions, the private sector, civil society, and every other Benue person to recommit to unity, responsible leadership, and inclusive development.

He urged the people to always pray for those in authority, to enable them succeed.

Chief Ortom congratulated the government and people of Benue State, both within Nigeria and in the diaspora, on the attainment of the golden jubilee and urged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of peace, security, and prosperity for the state.