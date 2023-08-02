Benue Workers Lament Hardship In Petrol Subsidy Removal

..say “we’ve developed High BP, our plights worsening in Intensive Care Unit

The normal official activities were on Wednesday grounded to a halt across Benue State following a protest staged by members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and their Trade Union Congress (TUC) against the excruciating petrol subsidy removal by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

The NLC members who converged at the unions secretariat with different placards as early as 7:45 am, marched through major streets in Makurdi metropolis to the government house where they presented their grievances to Governor Hyacinth Alia.

They lamented the hardship the subsidy removal has caused them citing rising food prices, cost of transportation, and increase in tuition fees in the universities among others saying that even the two months’ salaries Governor Alia has so far paid workers has not helped matters but rather worsened their plights in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) condition of the state.

Consequently, they frowned at the delay in the much-talked-about palliatives which they also said may not effect any positive change in the lives of workers and indeed Nigerians at large.

The state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Terungwa Igbe and chairman of the Action Implementation Committee of the rally, Comrade Omaja Alloysius who addressed government officials and workers at the government house gate, called on the federal government to either revamp or establish new refineries in the country as a deliberately measure to address the sufferings the masses are passing through.

The labour leader pointedly told the governor that the two months’ salaries so far paid to workers cannot change anything in them as he puts it, “You said earlier that Benue workers are in Intensive Care Unit, you came and you have paid two months salary but let me tell you that because of this subsidy, the two months is trying to take us (Benue workers) to more than what is Intensive Care Unit.

“Benue state government has tried, it has started paying salaries but the problem is that can we use the money now? We cannot.

On his part, Comrade Omaja regretted that President Tinubu had made juicy promises to Nigerians which would come after the removal of the subsidy but wondered that the reverse is the case.

“When the subsidy was removed, we jubilated but before we knew it, we began to feel that there is no way we can transport ourselves to our various places of work again. Prices of food items have gone higher and as it stands now the majority of Benue people have developed High Blood Pressure (HBP), we can no longer breathe again”.

The labour leaders called on the Tinubu administration to roll out palliatives to the citizenry to mitigate the impact of the petrol subsidy removal.

Receiving the protesting workers, Governor Alia who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Paul Bim said he was indeed touched by the pains workers in the state were passing through due to the subsidy saga.

The governor said, “I also buy fuel, all of us buy fuel and I share in your pains”, but pleased with them to be patient and show more understanding with the federal government in this regard.

He commended the labour unions for the orderly conduct of the protest and for the support so far given his administration and promised to take their grievances to the presidency for necessary action.