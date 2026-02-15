Women in Benue State are pushing for their inclusion and involvement in climate change matters through the state House of Assembly to tackle significant challenges affecting women, especially the farmer-herder conflicts and widespread displacement in the state.

The women articulated their collective position at the inauguration of the platform for women in climate change leadership by the International Alert to tackle conflicts and climate challenges in Benue State.

The platform was aimed at placing women at the centre of environmental sustainability and peace-building efforts.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, Chairperson of the platform, Blessing Azaagee, stressed the propensity for women’s inclusion in climate policy and decision-making as a pivotal for national growth.

She noted that civil society organisations are confronted with significant bottlenecks, including inadequate funding and the absence of a domesticated climate change law in Benue State, stressing that women remained resolute in pushing for legislative reforms.