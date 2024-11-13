Benue: When Over 300 School Children Were Gifted Scholarships By GAF

Share

It was celebration time in Benue State for many indigent’s families and their wards when a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), known as George Akume Foundation (GAF), put smiles on their faces, ensuring a brighter future for them.

With the award of scholarships to over 300 school children in Kwande Local Government Area of the state. Besides scholarship grants, they were also offered different educational materials by the foundation.

The occasion was during the one-day sensitisation programme on drug abuse, cultism and other anti-social vices organised by the foundation.

Convener of the programme, Mr. Cosmos Nyagba Tyover, while addressing the beneficiaries at Landmark Model School, Adikpo in Kwande Local Government Area, explained that the gesture was to assist the vulnerable children, adding that they were carefully selected and advised them to use the opportunity wisely to achieve their goals.

Tyover noted that the vision of GAF, which is named after the former governor of the state and now the Secretary of Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and funded by a group of people, including Akume, is to alleviate poverty and reduce unemployment among youths through employment programmes, with special focus on education, skills acquisition, healthcare delivery and provision of agricultural inputs.

Also on focus are youth orientation, food to the less privileged, refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). In a remark at the event, the North Central Coordinator of the foundation, Mr. Austin Tyoyila, disclosed that GAF, which has links in all the six geo-political zones of the country, is committed to making life better for all citizens.

He pointed out that Akume, who has done so much in human capital development and national unity, is also determined to reduce the number of out of school children in Nigeria. Tyover further explained that the organisation came on board in recognition of the monumental milestones of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in human development within and beyond the shores of the state.

According to him: “Senator Akume contributed a lot to the development of the state in various sectors particularly in poverty alleviation and human development. “He was appointed Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs by former President Muhammadu Buhari where he touched many lives in Benue State and Nigeria at large.

“Furthermore, George Akume, due to his tireless efforts to transform the nation by maintaining peace and unity, was found worthy by President Bola Tinubu to serve Nigeria as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. “It is from the backdrop of these that the group of patriot Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country came together to establish the George Akume Foundation (GAF).”

A resource person, Mr. Ukeyima Desmond, who sensitised students and learners on drug abuse, cultism and other social vices, implored them to stay clear of bad company that will hinder their academic pursuit.

One of the beneficiaries, Bem Ngutor from the NKST Secondary School Adikpo, appreciated the gesture on behalf of all the beneficiaries.

New Telegraph reports that the NGO had offered scholarships to four other secondary schools in the state including: Padopads Harmony Secondary School, Community Secondary School, Government Model Secondary School, and Grace Child Academy, all in Makurdi, the state capital. The gesture will ultimately also cut across different ethnic groups in the country.

