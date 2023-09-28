Benue: ‘When Food Basket of The Nation’ Battles to Ensure Production

Benue State is known as the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’, being the state that contributes a better part of the food that feed the Nigeria populace. However, clashes between herdsmen and farmers and the challenge of flooding in the state seem to pose a threat to farming activities in the state, CEPHAS IORHEMEN, takes a look at the challenges

When food provider suffers back

Though, Benue State prides herself as the “Food Basket of the Nation” the state is now struggling to maintain that position as it is grappling with the challenge to contain the issue of sustained attacks on farming communities of the state by invading armed Fulani herdsmen that has left hordes of farmers dead and scores of others displaced from their ancestral homes.

At first, it was the immediate-past Governor Samuel Ortom who warned that the sustained attacks on communities by suspected herdsmen could lead to food insecurity in the country. Ortom who gave the warning at the Government House in Makurdi, during a courtesy call by the Presidential Committee on Rehabilitation of communities affected by farmers and herdsmen crisis, noted that the effect of the various attacks will not only be felt by people of the affected communities and the state, but across the country in due course.

Since then, many Nigerians, including security and agricultural experts have issued similar warnings. Despite this, the herdsmen attack on farmers and farmlands is still on the increase. Benue, popularly referred to as the country’s ‘Food Basket’, has not known peace since the start of the farmers’/herders’ clash till date because of the various ceaseless attacks.

Farmers in the agrarian communities of the state have abandoned their farmlands and fled to safer climes, because of not only herdsmen’s attacks but due to flooding. They are today living as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at various IDP camps in the state.

Governor expresses fears

Ortom had warned of ominous signs that food insecurity would likely deteriorate in Benue State and other parts of the country if the lingering crisis between farmers and armed herders continues unabated. Prior to the mayhem being unleashed on unsuspecting citizens, Benue State since its creation on February 3, 1976, has been named the ‘Food Basket of the Nation’ due to its bountiful harvests of cassava, yam, groundnuts, rice, melon, among other food items.

However, the farming potential among residents of the state has continued to diminish following unprovoked attacks by the bloodthirsty suspected herdsmen. It is reported that over two million of the state’s entire population, who are predominantly farmers, have been displaced from their ancestral homes and farm lands in the aftermath of the security crisis.

According to Ortom, who raised the alarm of the looming food crisis in 2022, “more than 95% of the displaced people are farmers who contribute more than 70% of the total food production in the state.” It will be noted that since the commencement of the 2023 farming season, several deadly attacks have been recorded across the state and other parts of the nation, forcing farmers to abandon their farmland for safety.

Mr John Edache, one of the farmers who were attacked on April 6 when over 52 persons were killed by the assailants in Agatu Local Government Area of the state,said that prior to the attack, the herdsmen have been leading their cattle to graze on their yam and other seedlings. Edache narrated that the attack was unprovoked, stressing that the herdsmen had been in the business of raping their wives and daughters in the farm.

He said, “Before they invaded our community on that fateful day, they had killed several members of our community who were working on their farmland. “We did nothing to warrant that attack. Despite raping our wives and daughters in the farm, we have never retaliated for fear of a more deadly attack. “Sometimes when we go to the farm, we will discover that our yam seedlings and cassava sticks have all been eaten by their cattle.

“We first reported the issue to the police, but nothing was done about it until the day they came to kill the whole villagers. “We are currently at the Adoka IDP camp; our farms have been destroyed and abandoned. Only God knows the level of hunger waiting for us.” There are reports that similar incidents have continued in many other parts of the state, including Gume, Apa, Buruku, Makurdi, Gwer West and other local government areas of the state.

Farmers lament

Currently, farmers in most of the affected states who have been displaced from their farms and homes by the herdsmen are recounting their ordeal. Their lamentations are not only pathetic, but also tragic and inhumane. So worrisome is the fact that despite government’s assurances of tackling the ugly situation, herdsmen are still having a field day. Their temerity and brazen mode of unperturbed operation has led to many questioning the country’s security apparatus.

It is also very unfortunate that the killings usually resurface at the peak of harvest for farmers in the affected areas. A situation many believe may cause food scarcity in the country, if not properly and quickly addressed. It is noteworthy that the persistent herdsmen attack on farmers in Benue State from 2011 to date, has, in no small measure, deprived the state of not just lives and valuable properties, but pose greater threats to the food security in the state and the country at large.

Irked by the herdsmen attacks in 14 out of 23 local councils of the state, known for large quantity production of food, the Samuel Ortom’s administration evolved far reaching measures to address the challenge.

Attempts at addressing the challenge

For example, Ortom in 2022, inaugurated the first batch of personnel of the state’s security outfit, the Community Volunteer Guards to help conventional security agencies curtail the worsening security situation in the state. Ortom had in October 2021, assented to the amended Community Volunteer Guards law of the state, and the amendment empowers the guards to carry weapons legally recognised by the constitution.

The Community Volunteer Guards law was first passed in 2000 during the administration of George Akume, also a former governor of the state. After the amendment to the law in 2021, the state announced the recruitment of persons into the agency, which included “five from each of the kindreds in the state, 10 at the ward level”, while representatives from council wards were to ensure proper supervision of the guards.

Those recruited were within the age bracket of 18 to 50 years. Ortom said the decision to set up the security outfit was part of efforts to address insecurity in the state. “This very expensive investment would have been avoided if it was not forced upon us by the perpetual siege that vicious terrorists have mounted on our land.” He said, “Benue State, with a well- earned nickname as the food basket of the nation, with its arable land and large bodies of fresh water, is now under threat of conquest and occupation by terrorists.

“The genocidal terrorists have consistently attacked hundreds of Benue communities, burning, killing, raping and maim- ing thousands of persons and committing other unspeakable atrocities.” Ortom also said the state government is working on the legal procurement of sophisticated weapons to arm the guards. “It is a fact that the Federal Government has been unable to disarm these tribal terrorists who have continued to maim and kill our people at will,” he said. “As a result, the state government will apply for licence to legally procure AK-47, AK-49 and other sophisticated weapons to enable the guards to tackle these murderous terrorists effectively.”

He also expressed optimism that the activities of the security outfit would reduce the attacks in the state “to the barest minimum”. New Telegraph that has been following the activities of herdsmen invasion observes that another painful aspect of the attack is that herders cattle now feed on farmers seedlings stored in barns. This is just as successive administrations have made no significant efforts to return the IDPs back home as part of efforts to boost food production in the country’s food basket.

Buhari’s promises

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had promised the state government a whopping N10 billion to resettle the displaced victims and rebuild ravaged communities, but failed to redeem the pledge until it exited office.

Governor Alia expresses worry

Not only Ortom, his successor, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, who has also thrown his weight behind the anti-open grazing law promulgated by the Ortom’s administration has expressed worry over constant attack on the farming communities of the state, a development that has greatly affected food production. Already, Governor Alia has sought the support of Vice President Kashim Shettima to overcome food insecurity. Alia stated this when he met with Shettima at the presidential villa in Abuja, recently.

The Benue governor said the Vice President is keen on agriculture and needs to support the state which is the food basket of the nation to increase production. He implored the Federal Government to prioritise the development of the agriculture sector to help Nigeria and the state in particular achieve food security. Governor Alia from the inception of his administration, identified insecurity as the bane of the development of the state, and noted that his government is committed to working with security agencies and the Federal Government to ensure the safety of lives and property of people of the state.

He said, “we are inheriting an anti-open grazing law whose implementation has become controversial. Having gone through some period of implementation, it is fit and proper for us to review the law to identify the lessons learned, hold the gains made, if any, and reform to accommodate current realities. “Our state has been tested by crises that have steeled our resolve and proved our resilience.

We therefore promise to prioritise the security of lives and property of our people by ending insecurity occasioned by farmer/herder crisis, returning our Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, to their ancestral homes and providing them a means of livelihood in a new economy.

How flood complicated case

As earlier stated, flooding has also contributed adversely to a drop in food production in the state as thousands of farming communities have been affected it. The flood have also led to soil displacement, destroying food crops, washing away the topsoil which is the richest part of the soil that contains organic matter and other crop nutrients, a situation that has led to rising food prices as crop yield drops significantly.

It is indeed plausible to note that in Benue State, it is becoming increasingly difficult for farmers to engage in crop production activities during flooding without adequate adaptation strategies. These strategies are linked to socio-economic factors and these socio-economic factors create a lot of challenge if they are not properly understood, because they present problems that will make farmers adopt the adaptive strategies slowly.

Benue State is proudly referred to as the ‘food basket of the nation’ since the rich nutrients deposits of alluvial soils that support bumper harvest have helped farmers in producing crops on large scale. However, with the climate change and River Benue overflowing its bank, flooding has become a critical issue in recent years.

Therefore, climate change and its attendant climate events (especially floods) have become what farmers will have to cope with, since it is fast becoming unpredictable to give accurate account of crop yields on farms. Farmers, therefore, need adequate knowledge on the nature and causes of climate change with the attendant climatic events and the various mitigation, adaptation and coping strategies to use.

Statistics available to New Telegraph from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), recently reveal that at least 23 people, mostly farmers died from a boat mishap in Guma Local Government Area and 116,084 people were displaced in the state just as 4,411 houses were submerged due to flooding. It was also learnt that 12,856 households in local government areas of the state were affected by flooding and 14,040 hectares of farmlands from where farmers derive their source of livelihood also greatly affected as well during the 2022 flood disaster.

The affected local governments included: Guma, Vandeikya, Otukpo, Katsina- Ala, Makurdi, Apa, Agatu, Tarka, Gboko, Gwer-West, and Logo. Makurdi and Agatu were the worst hit LGAs. In Makurdi, 34 communities were impacted, while in Agatu, 28 communities were impacted by the flooding.

Possible actions to address crisis

As a long term measure towards addressing these menace, concerted effort should be made by both the federal and state governments to address issues of terrorism, banditry, and herdsmen attacks in the state as well as armed robbery and kidnapping. Similarly, investment should be made in flooding infrastructure, which includes building dams, sea walls and tide gates as a physical barrier to prevent flooding.

Government and individuals should put an end to nonchalant refuse disposal, rather dirt should only be disposed in recycle bins, and laws should be enforced to punish defaulters. For long-term measures, more trees should be planted, because one standout cause for flooding is deforestation, as such, afforestation fixes this. Also, poor drainage system has been the number one cause of flooding in states because there’s simply no other place for the water to go other than roads and into homes.

For flooding to be reduced, there has to be better drainage system. Property built on waterways should be relocated. Otherwise, towns will be submerged with the increase in rainfall projected for 2023/24. The government needs to prevent or reduce the construction of houses in flood-prone areas. Again, the Federal Government has already received the early warning letter issued by the Cameroonian government, so what they can do is to disseminate the information, create awareness for the Nigerian public through the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA) in the 36 states and also support them to ensure that every community is aware of the impending danger, especially the flood-prone areas.

They should also support evacuation of these people who are living on the river- banks or flood-prone areas because most of these people who are living in those areas do not have the resources to live elsewhere, even if it is to have temporary shelters for them to stay when the flood comes. Beyond that, we have had flood year in year out and government should be ready to reach out to the flood victims to enable them cope with the situation.

A politician in Benue State, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom suggested that while the flooding may not be averted as a result of swelling of the River Benue through waters from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, Governor Hyacinth Alia can take pre-emptive action through SEMA to mitigate losses of property and suffering on the people.

“Drawing from past experiences, the Federal Government and Alia’s government in particular, should issue directives for due diligence for funds appropriation through relevant organs of government, including the State Assembly, to enable SEMA set up camps for displaced persons ahead of time. Only timely action by Governor Alia in those communities identified as prone to the impending disaster will mitigate the losses and suffering it has potential to cause.”

Police react

Speaking on measures to end the growing herdsmen/farmers menace, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Katherine Sewuese Anene, said that the command had put up some action plan. She listed “Sensitisation of herders and farmers, arrest of offenders, deployment of police officers to vulnerable points,” as measures taken by the command to halt the lingering crisis. On sensitisation, the PPRO said she had been making use of some media platforms, particularly radio and television stations to reach both the herders and the farmers.

“I have been on radio and other platforms talking to the farmers and the herders in the state,” she said. The police spokesperson also revealed that some suspected cattle rustlers who have been stimulating the crisis were recently arrested and prosecuted. She said, “We have arrested several cattle rustlers who are causing the crisis. Our officers have also arrested several herders who allowed their cattle to graze on people’s farms.

“This arrest has been going on for a long time. People always come to report that cattle usually graze on their farms and we do follow such complaints by arresting the offenders. We have arrested and prosecuted many of them.” On the deployment of officers, Anene said the command had deployed its operatives to most of the areas where the crisis was recorded. She, however, lamented that some of the attacks occurred in very remote areas where there were no motorable roads.

“We have deployed officers to most of the areas where there is crisis. If not for the officers of the command, nobody would have remained in those villages. Everywhere these things are happening, there are police officers. “But the challenge is that sometimes, these attacks happen in very remote areas that are not even motorable for our operatives. These are some of the limitations we have sometimes. “This is what makes it easy for the herders to attack communities on several occasions. Most of the attacks happened at the boundary where we cannot easily access,” she added.