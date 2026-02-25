Benue: We Lost 20 People, Millions To Terrorists Attacks In Kwande – Community Leader

…Seeks FG’s protection of inhabitants at Benue-Cameroon border

The people of Turan district in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, on Wednesday, declared that the violent attack unleashed on five council wards by invading armed herdsmen terrorists has left behind massive loss worth a whopping sum of N250 million, as 20 people were also killed during the bloody attack.

Five council wards, including Moon, Mbadura, Mbaikyor, Kumakwagh and Yaav, came under heavy attack in recent weeks, where hordes of the inhabitants deserted their homes and took refuge in different places.

Markets, schools, business premises and worship centres were also burnt down by the invading terrorist herders, leaving the entire area in ruins and pain.

Speaking in an exclusive telephone chat with New Telegraph in Makurdi, a community leader in Turan district, Mr Lawrence Akerigba, lamented the level of destruction caused by the armed herders.

Mr Akerigba, however, appreciated the swift response of the federal government through the deployment of dozens of the army and other security agencies to help restore enduring peace in the troubled communities.

He said, “They set ablaze the Abande market, looted several shops, burnt many houses and as a result of the violent attack, many residents have become refugees in their homeland. This is unfortunate and condemnable”.

“I want to emphasise that this attack and destruction, particularly if quantified in monetary terms, could amount to about N250 million naira”.

He said the troops deployed to the area have been carrying out daily routine patrols to scare away invaders, stressing that the bandits have resorted to grazing their cows openly on people’s farmlands, a development he said has instilled fear and tension in the people.

Mr Akerigba also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expedite action by ensuring the protection of Nigerians (Kwande people) residing at the border between Benue and Cameroon by providing enough security and infrastructure to enable them return to their ancestral homes.

He disclosed that the terrorists are not ready for peace to return to the affected communities, stressing that only the massive deployment of armed troops to push them away from the deserted villages could solve the protracted crisis.