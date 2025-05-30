Benue: We Inherited Fragile Security Situation From Ortom-Alia

Share

Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue State on Thursday disclosed that his administration inherited a fragile security situation from his predecessor, Samuel Ortom.

Alia made the disclosure during his speech at the celebration of his second anniversary in office, held at IBB Square in Makurdi.

Recalling the security challenges that plagued Benue before his tenure, Alia noted that though he inherited a fragile security situation, his administration has taken bold steps towards restoring the safety of lives and property, as well as maintaining law and order.

READ ALSO

He noted that the establishment of Operation Anyam Nyôr, a state-backed security outfit, has significantly empowered law enforcement to tackle armed herders, bandits, and other criminal elements terrorizing the state.

Alia added that his government has distributed Hilux vans, security vehicles, and motorcycles to various security agencies and local outfits to enhance their crime-fighting capabilities.

“Let me assure you that we are on the trail of the terrorists, armed herders, and bandits terrorizing some parts of our state, and very soon, we will decimate them and all other criminal syndicates,” he vowed.

Share