Benue Varsity VC Decries Ongoing NASU Strike

The Acting Vice Chancellor of Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi (MOAUM), formerly Benue State University, Prof. Simon Terver Ubwa, has expressed concern over the ongoing strike by the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) of the institution.

Speaking in Makurdi yesterday, Prof. Ubwa lamented that although academic activities have continued, the strike remains a setback for the university community. He appealed to the union to sheath its sword, stressing that the state government is already addressing their demands.

According to him, a tripartite meeting was held between government representatives, the university management, and the union, during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed. He explained that while some of the union’s demands, including implementation of the 35 percent minimum wage, had been met, others particularly promotion arrears, were still pending.

“The governor is disposed to ensuring staff welfare is well taken care of. Corrections were made and an MoU signed, but the promotion recommendations forwarded in 2025 are yet to be implemented. Council has passionately pleaded with the union leadership to give government and the institution till the end of September to resolve the issues,” the Acting VC stated.

On infrastructure, Prof. Ubwa disclosed that the university has signed an MoU with a private developer for the construction of 1,000 units of student hostels and also secured TETFund support for additional hostels. He expressed optimism that the accommodation deficit will be substantially addressed by next year.

He further highlighted steps already taken to improve welfare on campus, including restoration of electricity and water supply to hostels, staff quarters, and the clinic. He noted that vandalized cables, faulty meters, and non-functional generators have been fixed, while water supply challenges that forced students to trek long distances have been resolved.

“We ensure that students’ welfare is paramount. Even at the clinic, staff once had to use phone lights to fix drips. Those days are gone. I personally supervised repairs, from the engineers to the cleaners, to make sure things are done rightly,” he said.