Benue varsity don in police net for alleged kidnap of ASUU chair’s wife

The Benue State Police Command have arrested a lecturer at the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM) aka Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Dr Ichor Tersagh for allegedly masterminding the abduction of the wife of his colleague, Mrs Susan Anyagh.

Anyagh is the wife of Paul Anyagh, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), JOSTUM chapter.

According to the state Command’s spokesperson, Catherine Sewuese Anene in a statement, the woman was ambushed and kidnapped by some men along Otukpo Road, Makurdi, last Saturday while she was driving from NNPC mega fuel station, Kanshio where she went to collect money from her customer when she was flagged down by persons who claimed to be in need and she stopped to render help.

Anene said the abductors collected the N1.3 million found in Mrs Anyagh’s car, beat her to a coma, and abandoned her on a bush path.

According to the PPRO, the victim, after regaining consciousness, narrated how she saw her husband’s colleague, Dr Ichor Tersagh, close to where she was abducted and beckoned on him to save her life, but the lecturer turned his back away from her.

She said: “They quickly jumped into her car and pointed a gun at her, ordered her to drive towards the Wurukum area.

“Immediately, she looked outside the car and saw her husband’s colleague, Dr Ichor Tersagh Smart of JOSTUM standing by the car, she beckoned him for help but he turned his back and walked away.

“While moving in the vehicle, her abductors received a call from Ichor ordering that she should be killed and she became agitated.

“When they sighted a police checkpoint ahead that was checking vehicles, they decided to reverse to a hidden place; they parked the car, brought her out, collected the sum of N1,350,000 million she had in the car, opened the car boot and took a vehicle jack which they used to hit the back of her neck and she fell”.

Anene said that Tersagh has been arrested in connection with the case, adding that a full scale investigation was ongoing.

