Benue: Utsev Inaugurates Community Projects

…Says Tinubu committed to better lives for citizens

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev on Friday inaugurated community projects he facilitated for his constituents in his Abwa-Mbagen and Mbagbaabo communities of Mbaakura Council Ward in Buruku local government area of Benue State.

Among the projects inaugurated were the renovated Youth Centre Abwa-Mbagen, and Mbagbaabo Council Hall at Hur Market Square.

Addressing his kinsmen after the inauguration at separate locations, Prof. Utsev assured them that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to bettering the lives of all citizens with the provision of basic amenities, jobs and other incentives that would put smiles on their faces.

The Minister told his people that already, the Federal government has plans to construct more dams across the country to boost irrigation farming and make farming an all-year-round activity with the provision of modern farming incentives as deliberate efforts towards achieving food security and creating job opportunities for youths.

Professor Utsev assured the people that the Federal Government will look into some developmental challenges facing them including lack of basic health centre centres, poor road networks, Dura bridge and water scarcity with a view to addressing them to enhance their living conditions.

He thanked them for their sustained prayers and support for him always which led to his appointment as the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the effort of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume whom he described as his mentor.

The Minister, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr Terhemen Oraduen, called on the people to continue to pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator George Akume, himself, Governor Hyacinth Alia and other leaders occupying different positions in the society to enable them to succeed and advised Benue youths against taking to social media to insult their leaders saying such practice was portraying the state in bad light.

He told them that though he was barely four months in office, he thought it wise to provide befitting centres for his people where they can be meeting and discuss ways of bringing peace, unity and progress to the area and thanked them for the warm reception accorded him.

In a remark, the member representing Buruku in the State House of Assembly, Mr. Abraham Jabi whose speech was presented by Mr. Terseer Agber said they were happy with the outstanding performance of Professor Utsev at the Federal Executive Council so far and urged him to rid on.

The traditional ruler of the area, the Ter Buruku Chief Moses Hanior, said they were thankful to God and Senator Akume for finding one of their sons worthy to serve in President Tinubu’s administration and particularly expressed appreciation to Professor Utsev for upgrading the Youth Centre Abwa-Mbagen that has been in a sorry state for decades to world standard and assured him of their prayers to enable him succeed and make Buruku people and Benue proud.

President General, of Mbagen Development Association Mr Solomon Shimsenge, also expressed appreciation to Senator George Akume for facilitating the appointment of their son Professor Utsev as Minister stressing that it was a great honour done to the community, and appealed to Professor Utsev to use his position and attract dams, job opportunities, restore the suppressed Nyamatso state constituency and revive the health centres in the community that would enable them to attend to their health needs.

On his part, Chairman Mbagbaabo Development Association Terhemba Washachi and District Head, Mbaakura Council Ward Chief Mathias Dzer Ager who commended the Minister for always giving priority to the welfare of his people, called on other sons and daughters of Mbagbaabo to join hands with Professor Utsev to move the area forward.