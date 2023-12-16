Benue Urges NBC To Demarcate Inter-State Boundaries To Check Trans-Border Crimes

…promote cross-border ties

Benue State Government has called on the National Boundary Commission (NBC) to consider the demarcation of the Benue-Ebonyi and Benue-Taraba interstate boundaries in order to promote peace, security, and regional integration among the border communities.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Sam Ode who is also the Chairman, of the Benue State Boundary Committee made the call at the just concluded one-day workshop organised by NBC and Adamawa State Government on the Creation of Nigeria’s Platform for Local Border along Nigeria-Cameroon International Boundary held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yola in Adamawa State.

Dr Ode who commended the efforts by NBC in the demarcation of Benue-Cross River and Benue-Nasarawa interstate boundaries also appealed that work be resumed on these boundaries as soon as possible to complete the demarcation exercise.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ior Ikyereve, lauded NBC’s good intention for putting together the workshop for the creation of traditional/local border authorities platform along the Nigeria-Cameroon international border corridor, noting that “now that Nigeria is experiencing a lot of trans-border crimes such as insurgency, kidnapping and banditry along her international borders, there was need for cross-border cooperation between composite regional and local authorities to curtail these vices.

In his welcome address, the Director General, NBC, Surv. Adamu Adaji, represented by Hajiya Amina Nyako, Director of Research and Policy Analysis, explained that the workshop was designed to improve trans-border relations between composite regions and Local Border Authorities as well as the Traditional Rulers along Nigeria-Cameroon International Boundary.

He stressed the timeliness of the workshop “owing to the rising challenges of insecurity along our borders and the desire for economic cooperation and integration across borders of the African continent”.

Surv. Adaji stated that “the Federal Government has placed great importance on the role of Border Local Government Authorities and Traditional rulers in the attainment of peaceful co-existence between Nigeria and her proximate neighbours”, adding “this can only be achieved successfully when a Local Border Platform is created”.

While declaring the workshop open, the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who was the chief host, acknowledged the gravity of the lingering border issues among the states along the Nigeria-Cameroon boundaries and pledged the cooperation of the Adamawa State Government to support all plans and initiatives aimed at addressing the protracted border challenges in the frontline states.

Governor Fintiri highlighted the implication of unresolved border issues on communities, saying “The absence of clear demarcation poses risks and challenges, especially in areas lacking adequate security infrastructure”.

“We must address these concerns to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens”, he added, stressing that local border platforms can effectively improve peaceful coexistence and security for the border communities.

In her speech at the workshop which had “Transforming Borders from Barriers of Separation to Bridges of Cooperation and Integration” as the theme, Deputy Governor and Chairman, of Adamawa State Boundary Committee, Prof. Kaleptapwa Farauta lent her voice to the importance of local border platform when she said, “the platform would not only serve our collective security interest but also boost the economy and prosperity of our respective states and pave way for trans-border cooperation between Nigeria and Cameroon”.

In a goodwill message, the Ter Kwande, HRH Engr. Timothy Ahile appreciated NBC for recognizing the crucial role of traditional institutions in the fight against cross-border crimes and called for a more pragmatic approach towards combating security challenges being faced by his subjects in the border communities.

You may recall that Nigeria is a signatory to the African Union Convention on Cross-Border Cooperation, otherwise known as the Niamey Convention. The Convention emphasised the need for member states of the African Union to promote cross-border cooperation at local, sub-national, and national levels.

It was against this backdrop that on the 12th of December, 2022, a workshop was organised by NBC on the National Consultative Forum for Chairmen of State Boundary Committees of Nigeria Border States and one of the resolutions reached at the workshop was the establishment of committees for Local Border Authorities. Hence, the a need for the workshop as a follow-up on that resolution.

Six states of the federation namely: Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Borno, Cross River, and Taraba share an international boundary with the Republic of Cameroon. Out of the six states, Adamawa has the longest stretch of the international boundary, spanning over 9 out of 21 Local Government Areas of the state, while Benue has the shortest stretch spreading over 3 districts of Moon, Nkomon, and Menev in Kwande Local Government Area.