Benue: Two Farmers Killed In Suspected Herdsmen Attack Near Otukpo

Two farmers have been shot and killed in a deadly attack by suspected armed herders in Omebe village, near the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, in Benue State.

The victims, identified as Tony Adejo and Jeremiah Danjuma, were reportedly working on their farmland when they were ambushed by the attackers.

Both men were residents of Odugbeho Ward in the Agatu Local Government Area, a region that has experienced repeated clashes between farmers and herders.

The incident was reported by security analyst Zagazola Makama via his official X handle on Thursday, drawing renewed attention to the persistent insecurity affecting rural communities in the state.

According to police sources, the Area Commander in Otukpo responded promptly to a distress call, dispatching patrol teams and Police Mobile Force (PMF) units to the area. However, the assailants had fled the scene before security forces arrived.

The bodies of the victims were photographed as part of the preliminary investigation before being evacuated to the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital in Otukpo, where they have been deposited for autopsy.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the attackers, but the incident has heightened fears among local residents and sparked calls for increased security presence in the region.

Benue State has long been a flashpoint in Nigeria’s wider conflict between farming communities and nomadic herders, a crisis often fueled by disputes over land, grazing rights, and resource scarcity.

Police investigations are ongoing, and security agencies have vowed to intensify patrols in the area to prevent further violence.

