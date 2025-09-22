Troops of the Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), on Sunday, confirmed the rescue of a kidnap victim and recovery of arms in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to the report, the victim was rescued following a successful operation against armed bandits in the Local Government.

The Acting Media Information Officer of OPWS, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, disclosed that “The troops acted on credible intelligence about suspected kidnappers terrorising residents around Agera Nagu in Mbagina, Michihe council ward and quickly swung into action in conjunction with the Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG) where they engaged the criminals in a gun battle, forcing them to flee and abandon their victim, a 43-year-old, Teryima Torbee, who was rescued unhurt”.

“A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of one FN rifle, five magazines, and 83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition”.

The statement noted that calm has since been restored, with troops maintaining aggressive patrols in the area.

Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, commended the troops for their professionalism and swift action.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the Civil Protection Guard and urged communities to continue sharing timely information with security agencies.