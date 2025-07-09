Benue: Troops Apprehend 2 Suspected Cattle Thieves In Coordinated Operation

The Joint Task Force (JTF) of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), yesterday apprehended two suspected cattle thieves during a coordinated reinforcement operation in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The feat followed the JTF’s continued effort to stamp out criminal activities and restore peace in the state.

The troops, according to a statement by its Acting Media Information Officer, Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, said were en route to reinforce the Nigerian Police, who had earlier encountered armed herders at the outskirts of Udei Village on July 6.

“While on the move, the troops intercepted two individuals identified as Mr. Raymond Abina (32-yearold) and Mr. Sunday Faga (21-yearold) both from Ukohol village in the local government.

“The suspects were caught riding a motorcycle and attempting to exit the bush with a sack containing what was later confirmed to be freshly butchered cow meat.

“Upon questioning, the duo claimed to have purchased the meat from a Fulani herder deep within the forest.

“However, preliminary investigations revealed that the meat had been sourced illegally from a stolen cow, reported missing in Tse-Pokiau village within the Daudu area of the same local government.

“The suspects will be handed over to the appropriate agency for prosecution upon the conclusion of preliminary investigations”.

In a remark at the occasion, the Commander OPWS, Major General Moses Gara, condemned the disturbing trend and stressed that cattle theft, destruction of farmlands, and all forms of jungle justice constitute criminal enterprises fueling insecurity in the state.