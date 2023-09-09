Benue: Tribunal Upholds Jechira, Buruku Federal Constituencies Elections

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has upheld the election of Hon. Sesoo Ikpagher, representing Vandeikya/Konshisha (Jechira) and that of Hon. Sekav Iortom for Buruku Federal constituencies.

This came as the Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Imborivungu Tsar, who challenged the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), that retained Hon. Ikpagher as the winner of the election said election.

In the petition, the first petitioner, (Tsar) alleged that he was excluded by INEC in the election, adding that the election of Ikpagher should be voided by the tribunal.

However, the tribunal held that the exclusion of a candidate in an election is a pre-election and not a post-election matter and as such, the case was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the ruling, Lead Counsel to the defendant, Barr. Iortyom Wombo explained that the petitioner’s party (ADC) had wrongly submitted his name in Buruku Federal Constituency instead of Vandeikya/Konshisha (Jechira) and efforts made by his counsel to change it before the election failed.

“The petitioner approached the Federal High Court to effect the change by order of the court but before the order, he withdrew the case before the post-election tribunal which is an abuse of procedure”.

Similarly, the Tribunal upheld the election of Mr Sekav Iortom of APC for Buruku Federal Constituency when it dismissed two petitions challenging his declaration as a member of the House of Representatives for Buruku Federal Constituency.

In the petition, Ngunan Addingi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Jimin Kpam Sokpo of the Labour Party (LP), all urged the Tribunal to nullify Iortyom’s election on ground that he was not qualified to contest among others.

Weighing the two sides, the Justice Ory Zik-Ikeoeha-led Tribunal dismissed their petitions as lacking in merit.

Reacting to the judgement, Mr Iortyom attributed his victory to an act of God.

He called on the people of Buruku and his co-candidates who lost both at the polls and Tribunal to join hands with him to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency.