Benue: Tribunal Upholds Jechira, Buruku Federal Constituencies’ Elections

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has upheld the election of Hon. Sesoo Ikpagher, represent- ing Vandeikya/Konshisha (Jechira) and that of Hon. Sekav Iortom for Buruku Federal constituencies.

This came as the Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of Action Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Imborivungu Tsar, who challenged the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which retained Hon. Ikpagher was the winner of the said election.

In the petition, the first petitioner, (Tsar) alleged that he was excluded by INEC in the election, adding that the election of Ikpagher should be voided by the tribunal. But the tribunal held that the exclusion of a candidate in an election is a pre-election and not post-election matter and as such, the case was dismissed for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the ruling, Lead Counsel to the defendant, Iortyom Wombo, explained that the petitioner’s party (ADC) had wrongly submitted his name in Buruku Federal Constituency instead of Vandeikya/Kon- shisha (Jechira) and efforts made by his counsel to change it before the election failed.