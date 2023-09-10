Benue: Tribunal Affirms Abba Moro’s Election

The National and State House of Assemblies Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, yesterday (Sunday) upheld the election of the Senator representing Benue South Senatorial district, Senator Patrick Abba Moro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This came as the Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Daniel Onjeh who challenged the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that pronounced Senator Moro as the winner of the February 25, 2023 polls.

The three-man panel of Justices, presided over by Justice Ory-Zik Ikeoeha while delivering judgement in a petition filed by Comrade Onjeh, said “The evidence adduced by the petitioners is weak, porous and lacking in substance and cannot sustain the petition”.

Onjeh’s petition was predicated on three grounds, Senator Moro was at the time of the election not qualified to contest, was not elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast as well as that the election of Moro was invalid by reason of noncompliance with the Electoral Act, guidelines and manual for the election.

Justice Ory-Zik Ikeoeha, therefore, held that the evidence adduced by Onjeh and APC was weak, porous and lacking in substance and couldn’t sustain the petition.

She declared that “the reliefs sought are hereby refused. The petition stands dismissed in entirety”, adding that the election of Sen. Moro is affirmed.

Reacting to the judgement, Sen. Moro’s counsel, R. O. Adakole, Esq, said “The pronouncement by the Tribunal is a victory for democracy.

“It’s a victory for democracy because democracy is where the majority have a voice. Given the judgment it is clear, even to the blind that the people of Zone C (Benue South) voted for Sen Moro”.

But Onjeh and his counsel, Oso, Esq, said they have rejected the decision of the court, stressing that they will appeal against the judgement.

Onjeh, has for the past 12 years, been contesting to represent Zone C in the senate, and the most he came close to was in 2015, when the Court of Appeal, Makurdi, judicial division ordered a fresh election, which temporarily saw the former Senate President, David Mark out of the Senate since 1999.

He expressed optimism that he would win at the Court of Appeal.