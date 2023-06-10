Benue To Promote Skills Acquisition Schemes For School Pupils

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has promised to ensure his administration not only prioritise education, but also promote skill acquisition at all levels of education and informal sector in the state. Alia who sought partnership with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to boost the quality of tertiary education delivery in the state, insisted that skill acquisition and entrepreneurship education remain critical in addressing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

According to him, the acquisition of degrees by the youths without attached skills were reasons for the high rate of unemployment in the state and why both graduates and those who have not attended the four walls of education roam the streets across Nigeria. The Governor said his administration would go back to the drawing board in a bid to revitalise education and skills acquisition in the state so as to make young people self-reliant and employers of labour.

He said: “We are here on a solidarity visit with my brother, the Executive Secretary of TETFund. I’m honored to be here having understood how much he has been doing, promoting education nationwide and improving on the teaching and learning infrastructure as well as making the educational wheel of the nation run and running smoothly.

“Benue state is also a beneficiary of the projects from you and the good people of the state have conveyed our appreciation to your establishment. I’m just 8 days old as Governor and I’m looking forward to partnering with your establishment in the collaborative effort to move education forward in our nation,” he said.