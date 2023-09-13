Benue To Open Blocked Water Channels To Avert Flood

The Benue State government has announced plans to open up the blocked water channels in order to avert flooding in the state.

Honourable Joy Luga, the Commissioner for Cooperatives, Urban and Rural Development made the announcement on Wednesday during a tour of the flood-prone areas in the state to ascertain the level of havoc caused by recent heavy downpours in the state.

The Honorable noted that this was a Global phenomenon that not only affects Benue in particular but other regions and states.

She also warned against the erection of houses on water channels and advised residents to always seek approval from the Urban Development Board before starting any building or construction project in the state.

The General Manager of the Urban Development Board, Town Planner Mede, earlier informed the commissioner that many parts of the urban area are flooded due to the resident’s failure to adhere to the directives given by the board.

He therefore beckoned members of the public to always build or start projects in accordance with the directives and specifications of the board.

Also speaking was Mr Timothy Audu, the Chairman of the Landlords Association in Kanshio, who informed the commissioner that the community is willing to cooperate with the ministry to open up the blocked water channels as a means to prevent further flooding.

The commissioner also visited several places within Makurdi township to inspect the effect of the heavy downpour in the area.