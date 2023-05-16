New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Benue to hold…

Benue to hold valedictory session to exit Ortom’s eight-year rule

The Benue State government is to hold a valedictory session to mark the exit of Governor Samuel Ortom’s eight-year rule.Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Michael Inalegwu, broke the news to reporters after a meeting of the state executive council at the Government House, Makurdi.

He said the council, which was presided over by Governor Ortom, discussed issues bothering on a seamless handover to a new administration. “The governor said we should cooperate with the incoming government and anything that we can use to help them take off in a smooth way, we should not hesitate to make it available to them and that the time of campaign is over that this time is governance of Benue whether you are APC, PDP, we should always look at ourselves as Benue.”

Post Views: 4

Read Previous

ValueJet bags most promising airline award
Read Next

Garki Market: Trading amid filth, epidemic scare

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023