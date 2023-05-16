Benue to hold valedictory session to exit Ortom’s eight-year rule

The Benue State government is to hold a valedictory session to mark the exit of Governor Samuel Ortom’s eight-year rule.Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Michael Inalegwu, broke the news to reporters after a meeting of the state executive council at the Government House, Makurdi.

He said the council, which was presided over by Governor Ortom, discussed issues bothering on a seamless handover to a new administration. “The governor said we should cooperate with the incoming government and anything that we can use to help them take off in a smooth way, we should not hesitate to make it available to them and that the time of campaign is over that this time is governance of Benue whether you are APC, PDP, we should always look at ourselves as Benue.”