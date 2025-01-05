Benue To Hold Mass Burial For Farmers Killed On Christmas Day

Share

…As farmers cry out for divine intervention

There are indications that farmers in Benue State who were gruesomely killed on Christmas day by terrorists and armed herdsmen would be given mass burial on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that no fewer than twenty people were reportedly killed in a broad day attack on Wednesday, December 25, 2023, which also saw many houses burnt down and scores of people displaced.

Already, the state government had donated a number of motorcycles to families of those whose bikes were burnt during the attack as well as money to facilitate the burial of their loved ones and cushion the effect of the dastardly attack.

Heavily armed security policemen, soldiers, Civil Defense Corp and other categories of security personnel, are reported to be moving in and out of the Turan district to ensure that the burials are without a hitch.

New Telegraph reports that life is increasingly becoming unbearable to residents of the area as more farmers continue to flee the troubled communities for fear of the unknown. Many refugees are streaming into safer areas with their children and food items.

Meanwhile, the Association of United Farmers Benue-Valley (AUFBV), led by its President, Mr Dennis Gbongbon Utsa, cried out for divine intervention into their plights.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House Makurdi, Mr Utsa said the association chose to express gratitude to God for sustaining the IDPs against all odds and to also seek divine intervention into their plights.

“The association operates across four states, but today, we are in Makurdi, Benue State, to thank God for His mercies, even amidst the suffering of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Benue.

“The border between Benue and Nasarawa has been marked by continuous unrest and lack of peace, but in every situation, we must give thanks to God, trusting that He has a purpose.

“Our thanksgiving today is an appeal to God to intervene in the plight of these vulnerable families, who have endured endless killings and displacement, forcing them to flee their ancestral homes and separating them from loved ones.

“We believe in the power of prayer. We have explored avenues of peace and security, but now we turn to God for divine intervention. Through this thanksgiving, we seek forgiveness for our sins and ask God to restore peace so that farmers can return to their fields and thrive.”

Earlier, the Chaplain of the Chapel, Rev. Fr. Clement Ugoh, delivered a sermon urging Christians to be beacons of light, guiding others to Christ. He likened their role to the star that led the wise men to Jesus at His birth.

